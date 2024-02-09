Back

S$12 million Toto top prize for Hong Bao Draw on Friday, Feb. 23

Another chance.

Belmont Lay | February 09, 2024, 02:55 PM

Chinese New Year 2024 is upon us on Feb. 10.

To usher in the Year of the Dragon, Singapore Pools has rolled out another potential banger of a draw on Feb. 23, 2024.

A top prize of S$12 million is up for grabs for the Hong Bao Draw to be held on the last Friday of the second month of 2024.

A dedicated site has been set up for the draw, with a random number generator built in to give punters some inspiration.

This upcoming draw is unique as Toto draws typically fall on Mondays and Thursdays.

As the top prize will likely attract widespread interest, betting closes at 9pm instead of the usual 6pm.

Feb. 2 draw S$6 million top prize

This upcoming draw with a S$12 million top prize money is a recurring massive windfall draw that occurs annually.

It follows a previous jackpot Feb. 2 Toto draw, which saw the Group 1 top prize snowball to nearly S$6 million (S$5,974,351).

There was only one winner eventually.

The winning QuickPick Ordinary Entry ticket was bought at PFG Framing & Trading at Block 960 Jurong West Street 92.

Top photos via Google Maps & Singapore Pools

