2024 Toto Reunion Draw sees 1 winner claim jackpot of nearly S$6 million

One lucky punter in Singapore emerged nearly S$6 million richer after the Toto Reunion draw on Feb. 2, 2024.

Singapore Pools announced one Group 1 winner, who won S$5,974,351.

According to Singapore Pools, the winning ticket was bought in Jurong West (PFG Framing & Trading - Blk 960 Jurong West Street 92 #01-182) on a QuickPick Ordinary Entry.

The bet would have cost the punter S$1.

There were also 13 Group 2 winners, who will split a pot of S$96,751.

The Feb. 2 draw was unique, as Toto draws typically fall on Mondays and Thursdays. This one happened on a Friday.

Betting also closed at 9pm instead of the usual 6pm.

Top photos via Google Maps & Singapore Pools