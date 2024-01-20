Back

S$5 million Toto top prize for 2024 Reunion Draw on Friday, Feb. 2

Another chance.

Belmont Lay | January 20, 2024, 03:21 AM

Chinese New Year 2024 starts from Feb. 10, which would usher in the Year of the Dragon.

To ring in the impending Lunar New Year, Singapore Pools has rolled out another potential banger of a draw on Feb. 2, 2024.

A top prize of S$5 million is up for grabs for the lottery to be held on the first Friday of the second month of 2024.

A dedicated site has been set up for the draw, with a random number generator built in to give punters some inspiration.

This upcoming draw is unique as Toto draws typically fall on Mondays and Thursdays.

As the top prize will likely attract widespread interest, betting closes at 9pm instead of the usual 6pm.

January 2024 draw S$5.89 million top prize

This upcoming draw with a S$5 million top prize money is not the first this year.

A special January 2024 Toto draw was held on Jan. 5.

It saw the Group 1 top prize snowball to S$5.89 million (S$5,895,522) and split three ways.

Each Group 1 winning ticket won S$1.96 million.

Two of the the three Group 1 winning tickets were QuickPick Ordinary Entry tickets, which were sold at Block 7 Hougang Avenue 3, as well as Block 301 Ubi Avenue 1.

The third winning share were iToto System 12 bets.

