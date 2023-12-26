Back

S$5 million top prize for 2024 new year Toto draw on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024

S$5 million prize on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.

Belmont Lay | December 26, 2023, 12:04 PM

The Dec. 21, 2023 Toto draw attracted widespread interest as the top prize snowballed to S$12.8 million.

Alas, there was no Group 1 winner and the money got split 12 ways among the Group 2 winners.

For those for are still into buying hope, fret not.

First bigger money draw of 2024

To ring in the new year, Singapore Pools has rolled out another potential banger of a draw on Jan. 5, 2024.

A top prize of S$5 million is up for grabs for the lottery to be held on the first Friday of the new year.

There is even a dedicated site set up for the draw, with a random number generator built in to give punters some inspiration.

This upcoming draw is unique as Toto draws typically fall on Mondays and Thursdays.

As the top prize will likely attract widespread interest, betting closes at 9pm instead of the usual 6pm.

