Toto top prize snowballs to S$10 million after lack of winners in last 3 draws

Next draw on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023.

Belmont Lay | December 19, 2023, 05:03 PM

The Toto top prize for the next draw on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023 has snowballed to an estimated S$10 million.

This was after no top prize winner emerged over the last three consecutive draws.

The top prize pool snowballed from S$1.2 million to S$2.78 million to S$5.61 million over those draws.

System 7 entries split Group 2 prize 4 ways

The latest draw on Monday, Dec. 18, saw four winners of the Group 2 prize, where each winning ticket won S$148,395 each.

All four tickets were System 7 entries, with one bet wagered online.

The other three winning tickets were sold at NTUC FP Bukit Batok MRT Station, NTUC FP Warehouse Club at Joo Koon, and the Singapore Pools branch at Block 211 Hougang Street 21.

A System 7 bet type costs S$7 and is equivalent to seven ordinary bets.

The Thursday draw time has been pushed back to 9:30pm.

It is usually at 6:30pm.

