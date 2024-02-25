Back

2 hikers lost in forest near Whitley Road found after hour-long police search involving Gurkhas

Lost and found.

Julia Yee | February 25, 2024, 10:41 AM

Many might think it's impossible to get lost in Singapore, but two hikers have proven them wrong.

The two hikers went missing the morning of Feb. 24, 2024.

Lost

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a statement on Facebook that they received an alert at about 11:40am that day.

They were informed that two persons had gotten lost in the forested area near Merryn Road, off Whitley Road.

Image via Google Maps

Officers from Tanglin Division and Gurkha Contingent were deployed to locate the missing persons.

Found

Police found the pair of hikers at about 12:55pm, and brought them back to safety.

The hikers were unhurt.

"The public is advised to stay on designated trails while trekking for their own safety," said the police.

These were not the first hikers to find themselves on unfamiliar terrain.

In April 2023, two hikers went missing in the forests of MacRitchie Nature Trail and Reservoir Park.

Earlier in 2021, three women lost their way in Clementi Forest.

Both groups also had to get help from the police, and were eventually brought back to safety.

Lost hikers

Top image via SPF/Facebook

