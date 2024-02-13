Back

Dragon drone show update: Feb. 17 show rescheduled to Feb. 15, all shows to start at 9pm instead

The three remaining shows are on Thursday, Friday, and Sunday (Feb. 15, 16, and 18).

Nigel Chua | February 13, 2024, 01:58 PM

Events

Here are more updates on the drone show, "The Legend of the Dragon Gate", happening at the Marina Bay area.

A spokesperson from Marina Bay Sands (MBS) shared these updates in a statement to the media on Feb. 13:

  • The drone show scheduled for Feb. 17 (Saturday) has been brought forward to Feb. 15 (Thursday) instead. There will be no show on Saturday.

  • The three remaining shows on Thursday, Friday, and Sunday (Feb. 15, 16, and 18) will take place at 9pm, instead of the originally-scheduled 8pm.

  • If there is inclement weather, the 9pm show will be rescheduled to 10pm, should the weather conditions be optimal at that time.

The spokesperson explained that these changes were made to "optimise the viewing experience" and to better regulate traffic flow, especially over the weekend.

"The public is also advised that drone flights may be impacted by unpredictable weather conditions, and final show timings may change on the actual day. Enhanced crowd control measures remain in place on show dates," said the spokesperson.

Large crowds at MBS prompted the organisers to roll out additional crowd control measures from Feb. 11, including the deployment of additional security personnel.

@mothershipsg A spokesperson from MBS said they will be "deploying additional security personnel and activating [their] security plans for major events, such as New Year’s Day countdown". #mbs #singapore #sgnews #news #tiktoksg #marinabay ♬ original sound - Mothership

Top photos: courtesy of Marina Bay Sands and file photo by Fasiha Nazren

