Woman, 69, crashes car into railing & banner at Whampoa roundabout, injures passer-by, 53

A 69-year-old woman, who was driving a car, crashed through the railings at Block 90 Whampoa Drive in the wee hours of Jan. 24, injuring a 53-year-old pedestrian.

The car drove into a banner and eventually landed on the grass patch across a drain.

The police were alerted to an accident involving a car and a pedestrian at about 6:20am, The Straits Times reported.

A reporter from Shin Min Daily News went down to the accident site and spoke to the driver, who shared that she knocked into a passer-by but she was not hurt.

The driver appeared to be in shock and was seen rubbing her right wrist.

According to Shin Min, the front of the vehicle was damaged and there were blood-stained tissue paper on the ground.

The driver told the Chinese newspaper she lost control of the vehicle while turning right, and the car picked up speed before crashing into the railing.

The accident occurred after she had breakfast.

The police cordoned off the area.

The pedestrian was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital in a conscious state by the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

The driver is currently assisting with investigations.

A similar accident took place at the same area in December 2023, which saw a vehicle crashing into the railing.

The previous car did not land on the grass patch, but landed bonnet-first in the drain.

In June 2020, a taxi crashed in the same area and landed in the drain.

Top image from ST and Shin Min.