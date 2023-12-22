Back

Car crashes through barricade, ends up in drain in Whampoa

Beside the roundabout.

Belmont Lay | December 22, 2023, 03:34 PM

A car ended up bonnet-first in a drain in Whampoa.

A video and photos of the aftermath of the incident were put up on Facebook.

The bonnet cover the car appeared dented.

The incident took place at the roundabout beside the Whampoa Food Centre on Dec. 20.

In one photo, the licence plate QX731X could be seen.

The vehicle is believed to be registered under one of the uniformed organisations in Singapore, such as the police.

However, it does not have any livery on it.

Top photos via Telegram & Raven Qiu

