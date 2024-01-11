E-cigarette ban in 2018 due to public health, not potential loss in tobacco tax revenue: Lawrence Wong

The ban on e-cigarettes in 2018 was implemented in the interest of public health and not due to the potential loss in tobacco tax revenue, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in a written parliamentary reply on Jan. 10, 2024.

Workers' Party Member of Parliament (MP) Jamus Lim had asked whether the potential loss in tobacco tax revenue was a factor in the government's decision to ban e-cigarettes.

He further asked about the practical limitations of introducing an equivalent nicotine tax on e-cigarette products should they be made legal.

In a written reply, Wong said public health considerations were the reason behind the ban in 2018.

Wong added that the ban was intended to "protect our population from the harms of these products".

"The potential loss in tobacco tax revenue from the reduced consumption of tobacco products was not a factor in this decision."

If e-cigarettes were legalised and taxed, Wong said the challenges faced would be similar to ones currently encountered for tobacco products and cigarettes.

However, he added that the government will not change their current approach to e-cigarettes.

"Our priority is to protect the health of our population and prevent e-cigarettes from causing harm to our people, especially to younger Singaporeans."

Reinforced measures against vaping

In an effort to clamp down on vaping in Singapore, authorities have recently announced reinforced measures to prevent the habit of vaping from being entrenched locally.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and Health Sciences Authority (HSA) caught 177 people attempting to bring electronic vaporisers into Singapore at Changi Airport during a four-day operation in December 2023.

Increased checks at "public hotspots", such as the central business district, shopping centres, parks and smoking areas, and public entertainment outlets like bars and clubs will also be undertaken by authorities.

Schools and Institutes of Higher Learning (IHLs) will also strengthen their enforcement efforts and detection against vaping.

Vaping-related offences will be managed through existing disciplinary frameworks, which include school-based disciplinary actions like suspension or caning for boys.

The possession, use, or purchase of e-vaporisers carries a maximum fine of S$2,000 in Singapore.

Importing, distributing, selling, or offering e-vaporisers are also offences.

Any person convicted of an offence is liable to a fine of up to S$10,000, imprisonment of up to six months or both for the first offence, and a fine of up to S$20,000, imprisonment of up to 12 months or both for subsequent offences.

All prohibited tobacco items will also be seized and confiscated.

Top photo via Stephen Nobel/Unsplash