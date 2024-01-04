ICA & HSA catch 177 people entering S'pore at Changi Airport with vapes during 4-day operation

During a joint operation, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and Health Sciences Authority (HSA) caught 177 people attempting to bring electronic vaporisers into Singapore at Changi Airport.

According to a joint press release by ICA, HSA, and the Ministry of Health (MOH), of the 177 people, 61 were fined for possessing e-vaporisers while 116 people declared and disposed of the items, avoiding further penalty.

The operation was conducted on Dec. 20, 23, 27 and 30, 2023, during peak travel season.

The four-day operation is a part of a multi-agency effort to step up enforcement against e-vaporisers in Singapore to prevent the habit of vaping from being entrenched locally.

Monitored those arriving into Singapore

During the operations, HSA and ICA officers monitored those arriving into Singapore via Changi Airport's four terminals.

Pull-up banners and digital screens informing passengers about the prohibition of e-vaporisers in Singapore were displayed at high traffic areas.

Passengers were reminded to declare their e-vaporisers to the ICA officers.

During scans, passengers whose baggage showed anomalies were subjected to additional security checks.

Those who were found to have e-vaporisers in their possession were fined on the spot if they failed to declare the item. Their e-vaporisers were also confiscated.

Increased checks at borders

Operations at the borders are part of an enhanced strategy to clamp down on vaping in Singapore.

On Dec. 21, 2023, 25 pieces of e-vaporisers and related components were found hidden below the seats of a Singapore-registered car at Tuas Checkpoint.

The subjects and the seized items were referred to HSA.

HSA and ICA said that they will be conducting inter-agency operations at land and sea checkpoints in the coming months to prevent people from smuggling e-vaporisers into Singapore.

These are part of a slew of enhanced measures jointly announced by the Ministry of Health and other government agencies on Dec. 19, 2023.

Other measures include the take down and removal of e-vaporiser listings and advertisements online.

In December 2023, 1,656 e-vaporiser-related cases were detected.

E-vaporisers are harmful and illegal

The three agencies pointed out that e-vaporisers contain harmful substances like nicotine, cancer-causing chemicals, and toxic substances like metal nanoparticles and particulate matter.

They also stressed that vaping is associated with lung injuries, known as e-vaporiser-use associated lung injury. More than that, vaping can harm others through second-hand exposure.

"In addition, there is evidence that e-vaporisers can be a gateway for non-smokers, particularly youths, to start using cigarettes," said the agencies in the joint press release.

Under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act, the possession, use, or purchase of e-vaporisers carries a maximum fine of S$2,000.

Importing, distributing, selling, or offering e-vaporisers are also offences.

Any person convicted of an offence is liable to a fine of up to S$10,000, imprisonment of up to six months or both for the first offence, and a fine of up to S$20,000, imprisonment of up to 12 months or both for subsequent offences.

All prohibited tobacco items will also be seized and confiscated.

Top photos via HSA