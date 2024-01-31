Back

2 men wear leopard-print briefs & little else at Phuket airport, sparks debate on appropriate attire

Too much or their right?

Amber Tay | January 31, 2024, 05:32 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Two men who appeared to be tourists were seen wearing skimpy leopard print briefs and little else at Phuket International Airport in a Facebook post published on Jan. 30, 2024, sparking controversy online and debates on public order.

What happened

Facebook group Du Lịch Thái Lan is a public Vietnamese group about tourism in Thailand, sharing news, photographs and recommendations related to Thailand.

In the post published on Jan. 30, 2024, the photo showed two men wearing nothing but skimpy leopard-printed briefs and slippers outside the entrance of the airport, where they were handling a luggage cart.

The caption on the Facebook post read in Vietnamese, "Heard the rumours of Phuket airport right on the beach, I also vomit".

Phuket is an island in Thailand known for its beaches, with Phuket International Airport located approximately three kilometres from the nearest beach.

Mixed opinions on the men's attire

Netizens had mixed reviews to the outlandish attire, with some expressing amusement at their swimwear.

One user commented, "These 2 guys must like to swim in the beach late at this time."

Another captioned the photo, "I was swimming in the beach when my mother asked me to come home."

Some joked that they would also wear similar attire when they go to the airport next time.

However, others expressed similar sentiments to the user who published the original Facebook post, saying they felt like "vomiting" due to the men's inappropriate behaviour.

Thai news outlet The Thaiger identified the two men as foreign tourists and reported that the incident has caused debate online over the cultural implications and appropriateness of such dress code in public spaces.

In a forum commenting on The Thaiger's reporting of the incident, netizens continued to debate on the issue, with some reprimanding the tourists for disrespecting the culture of the country they choose to visit while others said netizens were sensationalising the issue.

Inappropriate cultural behaviour in Thailand

A Singapore-based influencer was criticised in November 2018 for posing in front of Thailand's Maeklong Railway Market train, as she did not move out of the way when the train was approaching.

Two Polish tourists also made headlines recently after a photo circulated online showing them sunbathing near Chiang Man Temple in Chiang Mai, Thailand on Jan. 14, 2024.

A well-known Buddhist preacher, Phra Phayom Kanlayano, advised Thais not to be angry or blame tourists as they may not be familiar with Thai culture or traditions.

Top image via Bui Thi Huong/Facebook

Mercedes goes against flow of traffic on Sentosa Gateway road, nearly hits oncoming car in tunnel

Close shave.

January 31, 2024, 04:36 PM

7-Eleven's 1st self-checkout store in S'pore lets you take items without scanning them

The future is here.

January 31, 2024, 04:26 PM

Pet dog named Oreo dies after hit-&-run at Ang Mo Kio Ave 4, owner appealing for witnesses

:(

January 31, 2024, 03:36 PM

Najib's jail term halved to 6 years: CNA

A reduction.

January 31, 2024, 02:38 PM

New bus 146 will bring Bidadari residents to Woodleigh & Bartley MRT stations, launches Feb. 25

It will serve 16 bus stops in Bartley Road, Upper Serangoon Road and Bidadari Park Drive.

January 31, 2024, 02:21 PM

S'porean man, 33, forces ex-girlfriend to have sex using sex videos as threat, gets almost 9 weeks' jail

He offered to be her chauffeur after the break up and became angry when she dated another guy.

January 31, 2024, 02:06 PM

Political neutrality of Indonesia's largest Islamic organisation in question after members allegedly told to support Prabowo

NU had pledged to stay neutral in the 2024 election and to distance itself from politics.

January 31, 2024, 01:48 PM

Man in Pennsylvania, U.S. arrested for allegedly murdering his father & posting video of head on YouTube

Shocking and graphic scenes.

January 31, 2024, 12:49 PM

Man who claimed he too drunk to remember squeezing woman's breast in Zouk, convicted of molest after trial

He had slipped his hand into her V-neck dress.

January 31, 2024, 12:14 PM

Man steals bag on Cambodia Airways flight, unaware S'pore police officers on same flight watching him

The police officers were watching his every move.

January 31, 2024, 11:40 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.