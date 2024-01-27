Back

New homes in Clementi & Redhill within walking distance to MRT stations

Brenda Khoo | January 27, 2024, 04:55 PM

New homes are expected to be built near the Redhill and Clementi MRT stations, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) announced on Jan. 26.

In URA's proposed amendment to its 2019 Master Plan, it said that these land plots are being earmarked for residential development.

According to The Straits Times, each of these two plots is the size of about two football fields.

500m walking distance to Redhill MRT station

Previously, an area of 1.5 hectares at Tanglin Road next to Crescent Girls’ School was for civic and community institution use, as reported by ST.

Soon, it will be repurposed for residential development, if the proposal goes through.

With a gross plot ratio of 4.2, this zone will be used for “high density residential development with commercial amenities and social and communal facilities”.

Future residents will be within 500m walking distance of Redhill MRT station, ST reported.

Recreational options are also available along Alexandra Canal.

According to URA, agencies will assess how this area can be developed in relation to the surrounding residential developments, for instance, in terms of building height.

Potential buyers would likely find the new area attractive, mainly due to the site’s proximity to Orchard Road, along with schools and other amenities, property researchers told ST.

Some 530 to 750 homes could be built, analysts estimated.

350m walking distance to Clementi MRT station

The area at Clementi Close is another plot to be slated for residential development.

Future residents will be within 350m walking distance of Clementi MRT station, according to ST.

This plot will be located next to Clementi Primary School, Clementi Town Secondary School, and the upcoming Clementi Polyclinic set to be completed in 2027.

Several hundred private or public homes, or 1,000 condominium units, could be built eventually, analysts said.

The type of residential mix is not known.

URA said increasing the gross plot ratio of this site from 4.3 to 5 would help to meet housing needs.

At the same time, this would “allow more people to enjoy the convenience of living close to well-connected public transport node and amenities”.

Measuring 1.6 hectares, ST reported that this plot partially occupies an empty site under a Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme project.

This project was earlier announced in March 2005 to rejuvenate the Clementi Town Centre.

Both plots are not part of the list of projects for HDB's BTO launch in February 2024, or on the current list of Government Land Sales sites.

