Police investigating PMA rider, 75, who allegedly collided with man, 92, left him bleeding at AMK

A 75-year-old man is assisting with police investigations after he allegedly injured a 92-year-old man while riding his personal mobility aid (PMA) at Ang Mo Kio bus interchange on Jan. 15, 2024, reported Shin Min Daily News.

What happened

At the time of the incident, the 75-year-old PMA rider purportedly collided with the alleged victim, surnamed Zheng.

As a result, Zheng fell to the ground and hit the right side of his face, which left him bleeding, the elderly man told Shin Min.

Zheng also added that he sustained a bruise on his right eye socket and had to undergo X-ray and brain examinations at a hospital before he received three stitches on his right eyebrow.

PMA rider allegedly left quickly without apologising

According to Zheng's account of the incident, the PMA rider left the scene without apologising.

The rider also supposedly claimed that Zheng had bumped into him first when the latter questioned him.

While a passer-by who witnessed the incident had lodged a police report, Zheng was worried that the police would not be able to locate the rider as the latter did not have a licence plate and left the scene quickly.

As such, the elderly man made multiple trips back to the bus interchange since Jan. 16 in hopes of finding the rider.

Zheng stopped visiting bus interchange after lodging police report

When Shin Min contacted Zheng on Jan. 30 morning, the elderly man, who was recovering from his injuries, said that he finally lodged a police report at the persuasion of his family and friends.

Since then, he had not returned to the scene of the incident as those around him were worried that he might end up in a conflict with the rider upon meeting the latter.

However, Zheng told the Chinese paper that he had not spotted the PMA rider for the past two weeks, even though he believes the latter lives near the bus interchange.

"Since the rider had been identified, [I will] leave the matter to the police," the elderly man added.

In response to Shin Min's queries, the Singapore Police Force confirmed that a police report was lodged, and investigations are underway.

Top images via Shin Min Daily News & Google Maps. Names were transliterated from Mandarin.