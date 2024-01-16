PM Lee meets Brunei Sultan Bolkiah, 'confident' future leaders will build on S'pore-Brunei's close ties

Prime Minister (PM) Lee Hsien Loong has arrived home from Brunei.

PM Lee was in Brunei for three days from Jan. 13 to 15, 2024.

He was accompanied by his wife, Ho Ching, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean, and Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan.

He was there to attend the royal wedding ceremony, and the royal banquet, of Prince Abdul Mateen and Anisha Rosnah binti Adam's at the invitation of Prince Mateen's father, Brunei's Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah.

Reaffirmed Singapore-Brunei close ties with Sultan Bolkiah

Before the banquet, PM Lee and Ho met with Sultan Bolkiah and his wife, Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha.

PM Lee said in a Jan. 15 Facebook post that he "reaffirmed Singapore’s commitment to [a] close partnership and strong people-to-people ties" with Brunei during the meeting.

He added that "Brunei and Singapore’s people-to-people ties run deep", where "they go way back to Mr Lee Kuan Yew and the late Seri Begawan Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien".

As 2024 marks the 40th anniversary of Singapore establishing diplomatic ties with Brunei, PM Lee thanked Sultan Bolkiah for his strong support for the bilateral relationship over the decades, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) wrote in its Jan. 16 statement.

PM Lee said in his Facebook post: "I am confident the next generation of leaders will build on our friendship and take both countries forward."

Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Lawrence Wong, the designated next leader of the People's Action Party, made his first official overseas trip as DPM to Brunei in January 2023.

Congratulations are in order

He thanked Sultan Bolkiah for taking the time to meet him "amidst a busy 10 days of wedding celebrations", adding that he was glad to witness the royal wedding.

He congratulated Sultan Bolkiah and his wife and the newlywed couple: "I wish His Royal Highness Prince Mateen and Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Anak Isteri Anisha Rosnah much joy and success in their shared journey ahead!"

PM Lee later described the royal wedding banquet as resplendent, adding that it was an "evening of delectable food and delights, accompanied by music".

Met Bhutan's King

PM Lee said in a subsequent Facebook post on Jan. 16 that he also had a meeting with Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel during his "fruitful" Brunei visit.

The Bhutan King was amongst the list of wedding attendees, which included foreign dignitaries like Malaysia's Yang di Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah of Pahang and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and Presidents of Indonesia and the Philippines Joko Widodo and Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

During the meeting, PM Lee congratulated King Jigme on the successful conclusion of his country's general elections on Jan. 9, 2024, and both leaders also discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in various domains, MFA said.

Recounting the meeting with the king, PM Lee said in his Facebook post: "Our meeting reaffirms the close ties shared by both countries."

Top image from Ministry of Communications and Information