Brunei prince Abdul Mateen is married

One of the world's most eligible bachelors is officially off the market.

Prince of Brunei Abdul Mateen, 32, has married Anisha Rosnah binti Adam, 29.

Mateen is the 10th child of Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.

Anisha is the granddaughter of Pehin Dato Haji Isa, a special advisor to the Sultan of Brunei.

The royal solemnisation took place in the Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque at Bandar Seri Begawan on the afternoon of Jan. 11, 2024.

The solemnisation is part of the 10-day royal wedding festivities, which began on Jan. 7.

A royal wedding reception will be held on Jan. 14, followed by a royal banquet on the night of Jan. 15.

