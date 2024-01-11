Back

Brunei prince Abdul Mateen is married

Congratulations.

Fasiha Nazren | January 11, 2024, 02:39 PM

One of the world's most eligible bachelors is officially off the market.

Prince of Brunei Abdul Mateen, 32, has married Anisha Rosnah binti Adam, 29.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mateen (@tmski)

Mateen is the 10th child of Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.

Anisha is the granddaughter of Pehin Dato Haji Isa, a special advisor to the Sultan of Brunei.

The royal solemnisation took place in the Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque at Bandar Seri Begawan on the afternoon of Jan. 11, 2024.

The solemnisation is part of the 10-day royal wedding festivities, which began on Jan. 7.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Radio Televisyen Brunei (@rtb.bn)

A royal wedding reception will be held on Jan. 14, followed by a royal banquet on the night of Jan. 15.

Top image from RTB News's Facebook page and @tmski on Instagram.

