Brunei prince Abdul Mateen, 32, to get married in Jan. 2024

Congratulations.

October 08, 2023, 03:58 PM

Prince of Brunei Abdul Mateen is getting married in January 2024.

The 32-year-old prince is the fourth son of Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, and sixth in line to the throne.

Prince Mateen to wed in Jan. 2024

He will be marrying Anisha Rosnah binti Adam, the granddaughter of Pehin Dato Haji Isa, a special advisor to the Sultan of Brunei.

Image from X (Formerly Twitter).

Anisha has been spotted attending Bruneian princesses' weddings in the past with the prince.

Photo from @tmski/Instagram.

Photo from @tmski/Instagram.

The royal ceremony will last for 10 days, starting with a royal proposal on Jan. 7, according to Bruneian news site The Scoop.

A royal wedding reception will take place at Istana Nurul Iman, the official residence of the sultan, on Jan. 14, followed by a banquet the next day.

Who is Prince Mateen?

Mateen has a strong social media following due to his good looks, with some fans calling him "prince charming" and "the most handsome prince in the world".

He serves in the Royal Brunei Air Force, attends diplomatic duties with the sultan and has represented the country for Southeast Asian Games as a polo player.

Photo from @tmski/Instagram.

Photo from @tmski/Instagram.

Photo from @tmski/Instagram.

The prince recently visited Singapore as a Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellow where he had met Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and several ministers.

Top image via X and @tmski/Instagram

