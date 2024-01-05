Person, 47, pleads guilty to public nuisance for pulling open MRT doors over 2-week period

The individual who was caught on camera attempting to pry open the doors of a moving MRT train has pleaded guilty to two counts of public nuisance and one charge of voluntarily causing hurt to a train employee.

CNA reported that Vanessa Wang Zi Qi, 47, wanted to "test" if the door could be opened while the train was moving.

Court proceedings revealed that Wang was suffering a relapse of bipolar disorder.

Been "testing" doors for two weeks from mid-November 2023

It was revealed that Wang had been "testing" MRT doors along different lines for about two weeks from mid-November.

On Nov. 29, 2023, between Khatib and Yio Chu Kang along the North-South Line, Wang pried open the doors of a moving MRT train slightly at around 12:50pm.

Another commuter caught the incident on video, and other passengers could be heard off-camera yelling at Wang to stop.

At Yio Chu Kang MRT station, Wang continued to pull on the doors and prevent them from closing.

CNA said an unidentified commuter pressed the emergency button on the train, prompting the station manager to check on the train with other SMRT employees.

When staff arrived, commuters told them that Wang had been pulling on the doors.

A station manager asked Wang to follow him out of the train, but Wang refused and began shouting at the staff.

The staff then stayed on the train with Wang as the train resumed its journey.

On the train, Wang kicked the manager multiple times in the leg.

Wang was then removed at Ang Mo Kio MRT station with the help of more MRT staff.

At the station's platform, Wang laid down and refused to move. Wang then called the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), claiming to be "very injured and required assistance".

Wang also did something similar at Braddell MRT Station on Nov. 27, 2023.

Diagnosed with bipolar disorder since 2019

Wang's defence lawyer, Kalaithasan Karuppaya of Regent Law, wrote in a written mitigation plea that Wang was diagnosed with Bipolar II disorder and gender dysphoria in 2019.

Wang was previously a technician and was previously married for 11 years before a divorce in 2017.

Estranged from family, Wang lives alone.

In January 2021, Wang was diagnosed with adjustment disorder.

The lawyer said that since August 2023, Wang had visited IMH multiple times and that Wang is currently on hormonal therapy for gender transition.

Relapse during offences

According to an IMH psychiatrist, during the time of their offence, Wang was in a "Hypomanic relapse" due to bipolar disorder.

That is characterised by "elevated and irritable mood, increased energy, reduced need for sleep and excessive involvement in activities that have potential painful consequences".

At the time, Wang was also suffering from borderline personality disorder.

The IMH psychiatrist opined that Wang's Bipolar disorder contributed to the offences, as a hypomanic mood state would have caused impairment to judgment and impulse control.

The prosecution and Wang's lawyer agreed that a mandatory treatment order (MTO) suitability report would be appropriate for Wang's case.

The judge agreed, called for the report, and scheduled the sentencing on Jan. 17, 2024.

Related stories

Top photo via Telegram and X