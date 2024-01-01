Bubble tea shop Milksha closes last outlet in S'pore

Bubble tea store Milksha announced on social media that its last outlet in Singapore ceased operations on Dec. 31, 2023.

The Taiwanese bubble tea store opened its first outlet in Singapore in June 2019 at Suntec City.

Known as "Milkshop" in Taiwan, the brand was founded by a dairy farmer in 2002. It was famous for its honey pearls that were freshly cooked and frozen before being air-flown directly to Singapore.

Its last remaining outlet was located at Tampines One.

The bubble tea store expressed "heartfelt gratitude" to its customers for being part of their journey since 2019.

Customers were invited to join Milksha "for one last cup of memories or simply drop by to reminisce".

