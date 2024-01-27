MBS flooded with people hoping to catch a glimpse of Dylan Wang

Why are so many people standing around with their phones up in Marina Bay Sands?
They are there for 25-year-old actor Dylan Wang.
Wang makes public appearance
After a warm welcome at Changi Airport on Jan. 26, Wang has again attracted thousands of people hoping to take a peek at him in person.
Wang rose to fame following his lead role as Daoming Si in the popular mainland television series "Meteor Garden".
Wang is in Singapore to attend the Yuewen Global IP Awards, which starts at 7pm on Jan. 27 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre.
Prior to the show, Wang made an unannounced public appearance from 3:30pm.
Chinese award show
The Yuewen Global IP Awards is an annual awards show that brings together some of the biggest celebrities from China.
Here's a list of other big names attending the awards:
- Wang Churan
- Kitty Zhang
- Zhang Yunlong
- Liu Guanlin
- Song Yi
- Kenny Lin
- Lin Yi
- Gong Linna
- Kit Chan
- Tiger Hu
- Ayanga
Top images via Mothership and Dylan Wang/Instagram.
