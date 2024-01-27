Changi Airport T1 filled with screams as fans welcome 'Meteor Garden' actor Dylan Wang

Screams rang through Changi Airport's Terminal 1 as fans tried to catch a glimpse of Chinese actor Dylan Wang arriving in Singapore on Jan. 26.

Excited fans

Wang, 25, is best known for his debut lead role as Daoming Si in the 2018 Chinese series "Meteor Garden".

He also starred in the 2022 drama "Love Between Fairy And Devil" alongside actress Esther Yu.

Spirits were high in the arrival hall, as crowds formed behind barricades.

Some of them also donned purple Asian conical hats to indicate that they are Vietnamese fans.

A large group of fans also prepared banners to welcome Wang to Singapore.

When he emerged from the arrival belt, fans could be heard cheering and screaming.

Wang waved and nodded to the fans as he made his way out, giving a short bow before exiting the building.

Here for an award ceremony

Wang is one of the biggest names in town for the Yuewen Global IP Awards held at Marina Bay Sands on Jan. 27.

The star-studded event will also see appearances by various Chinese actors, such as Lin Gengxin from Scarlet Heart (2011) and Kitty Zhang from Hong Kong film CJ7 (2008).

Singapore singer Kit Chan will also be attending the event.

The awards honours Chinese literature and acknowledges the contributions of eminent Chinese writers, creators, and artists in various forms, such as animation, film, television, and video games.

This is the first time that the awards ceremony is held outside China.

