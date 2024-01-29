Back

Marina Bay Sands given approval to build 587-room 4th tower

To be completed by Apr. 2028.

Seri Mazliana | January 29, 2024, 04:53 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) has approved the development of a fourth tower by Marina Bay Sands (MBS), which has to be completed by Apr. 8, 2028.

The addition of a fourth tower is part of Marina Bay Sands' expansion plan for the integrated resort, which was first announced in 2019.

Aside from an additional tower, the expansion plan will also see the construction of an entertainment arena and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) space.

The new tower will be next to the current three towers on a bare plot that flanked by Bayfront Avenue, Sheares Avenue and Sheares Link.

New facilities to expect

According to data released by URA on Jan. 26, the new tower will have 587 hotel rooms, occupying about 153,100 sqm of floor area.

The number of new hotel rooms that URA has approved has been halved from the ininital 1,000 that MBS proposed. Currently, there are 2,561 rooms and suites in MBS.

The fourth tower will also boast a 15,000-seat entertainment arena and an additional MICE (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions) space.

The new tower will also offer 12,185 sqm in retail space.

Reason for expansion

Back when the expansion plan was first announced in 2019, then-chief executive officer of MBS, George Tanasijevich, said it aimed to relieve constraints felt by MBS, as well as the industry.

In particular, Tanasijevich highlighted how MBS had been operating near or at full capacity.

He added that the integrated resort could only hold a limited number of events and concerts due to limited space at the exhibition halls, ballroom and outdoor event plaza.

Delays and more delays

Under an agreement inked with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) in 2019, MBS had to start construction of the new development by Apr. 8, 2022.

By March 2022, both parties agreed to extend the deadline by a year to Apr. 8, 2023.

However, by February 2023, Las Vegas Sands, the parent company of Marina Bay Sands, said in an annual report that the expansion had been delayed with no firm commencement date.

It cited construction project risks that neither it nor its contractors could control, including shortages of material or skilled labor, unforeseen engineering, environmental and/ or geological problems, work stoppages, weather interference, unanticipated cost increases, and unavailability of construction materials or equipment.

In March 2023, the deadline for MBS to start construction was extended again to Apr. 8, 2024.

The latest update is that MBS has until Apr. 8, 2028 to complete its fourth tower.

However, a week before this latest update, Las Vegas Sands said in an earnings presentation that "the budget and timing of the MBS expansion are subject to revision based upon the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and other factors".

Las Vegas Sands also said it expects project costs to "meaningfully exceed" the original estimate of US$3.3 billion (S$4.5 billion).

Top photo by Marina Bay Sands

Woodlands Checkpoint to be expanded to 5 times its current size

Fully operational by 2032.

January 29, 2024, 03:56 PM

M'sian singer Fish Leong performing at S'pore Indoor Stadium on Mar. 30, 2024

More concerts in 2024.

January 29, 2024, 03:52 PM

2 activists in France hurl soup at Mona Lisa portrait

The painting appeared to be undamaged.

January 29, 2024, 03:28 PM

Majestic turquoise dragons appear at Marina Bay Sands for the Lunar New Year

There's a smaller one at the hotel lobby.

January 29, 2024, 02:59 PM

S'porean, 39, forges employment letter for passport application & NS deferment, gets jail

He claimed he was offered a job as a project manager at a construction firm.

January 29, 2024, 01:48 PM

Man, 49, arrested after allegedly locking himself with woman, 52, in Sembawang HDB flat & kicking police officer

He will be charged in court for the offence of voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty.

January 29, 2024, 12:30 PM

Ex-M'sia finance minister Daim Zainuddin charged with failure to declare 71 assets, pleads not guilty

He is set to return to court on Mar. 22, 2024.

January 29, 2024, 12:14 PM

Woman, 80, crashes car into Clementi police HQ fence

The driver lost control when making a left turn.

January 29, 2024, 12:11 PM

South African man jailed 2 years for smuggling S$1.2m worth of rhino horns through Changi Airport

The accused's final destination was Laos.

January 29, 2024, 11:41 AM

China Evergrande, which owes S$402 billion, issued liquidation order by Hong Kong court

The property developer failed to reach an agreement with overseas creditors.

January 29, 2024, 11:37 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.