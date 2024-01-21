Back

2 M'sian Muslim women feed & care for stray puppies roaming outside residence

:')

Fiona Tan | January 21, 2024, 02:58 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Despite their religious beliefs, a Malaysian woman and her helper have been caring for a pack of stray puppies.

A Malaysian woman and her helper have won praise after videos of them caring for a pack of stray puppies were widely circulated.

Puppies were born outside of woman's house

The pair's actions, seen in the woman's @draishahlangkawii TikTok video, has captured the attention of people online and won praise.

The woman, Siti Aishah Yunos, a doctor in Langkawi, Kedah, shared that the puppies were born at the street in front of her house.

The puppies do not belong to Aishah, but prefer the area outside of Aishah's residence, spending most of their time there when they are not roaming the area.

Developed familiarity

Aishah and her helper, whom she called makcik (aunty), appear to have developed a familiarity with and become attuned to the puppies, and vice versa.

Aishah revealed that she has been feeding the puppies for the past three months.

During that time, her makcik even cleared the bushes in the area so that the puppies can play freely.

The puppies, on the other hand, appear to recognise Aishah as their source of food, and a black puppy will wait patiently outside her gate to be fed, Aishah said.

Aishah added that other dogs would visit her residence for food, and almost as if on cue, a pack of three white puppies appeared, eager to be fed.

Despite it being chowtime, the puppies appear to know to reign in their excitement and keep a safe distance from both women while waiting for their food.

Puppies apparently popular with the residents

Remarking on the puppies' intelligence, Aishah said they are also popular with her neighbours as their presence in the area has supposedly deterred mat rempit (illegal racers) from racing down the streets and brought peace.

She added that her neighbours also interact and play with the puppies.

Won praise

A common misconception is that Muslims are prohibited from touching dogs, or that doing so is haram (forbidden).

However, according to the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS), it is neither against Islamic law, nor is it a sin to touch dogs.

Muslims have to cleanse the area of their body that has come into contact with a dog's saliva using a method called sertu, where the area is cleansed seven times — once with water mixed with earth (soil), and six times with clean water.

Perhaps to avoid this, Muslims generally tend to minimise contact and/ or stay away from dogs altogether.

However, there have been examples of Muslim individuals coming into contact with dogs, such as a Malaysian veterinarian who treats dogs.

This perhaps explains why the feedback to Aishah and her makcik's actions have been overwhelmingly positive.

Most of the individuals commended and thanked the pair for caring for the dogs.

You can watch Aishah's videos below,

@draishahlangkawii♬ Funny video "Carmen Prelude" Arranging weakness(836530) - yo suzuki(akisai)

@draishahlangkawii #fyp #menopause #infertility #filler #fyp#fyp ♬ Funny video "Carmen Prelude" Arranging weakness(836530) - yo suzuki(akisai)

Related stories

Top image from @draishahlangkawii/TikTok

Firsthand: S'porean mother & daughter, 69 & 37, share what it's like to open a business together

“Even when I’m working, I’m actually spending time with one of the most important people in my life."

January 22, 2024, 11:23 AM

S'pore Red Cross still collecting donations for Gaza humanitarian relief until Jan. 31, 2024

SRC has been working closely with the Egyptian Red Crescent (ERC), which coordinates numerous humanitarian aid into Gaza through the Rafah Border Crossing. 

January 22, 2024, 10:58 AM

New community law centre in Woodlands now open, provides legal help for needy residents

Bringing legal aid to those who are not able to travel to the CBD.

January 22, 2024, 09:35 AM

Man, 22, charged with breaking into NTU dorm & threatening to kill woman

He allegedly told the victim that if he could not have her, he would have her "in hell". 

January 21, 2024, 09:22 PM

Philippines' President Marcos criticised for arriving at Coldplay's Manila concert via helicopter

That's one way to avoid the Manila traffic, I guess.

January 21, 2024, 08:37 PM

Boeing 747 cargo plane spews fire from engine 10 minutes after takeoff, makes emergency landing

A "softball-sized hole" above the engine was found to be the cause of the engine failure. 

January 21, 2024, 06:47 PM

Man, 49, naked & holding knife, hides amongst tree branches during 3-hour standoff with police in Hougang

He was subsequently arrested.

January 21, 2024, 06:08 PM

Strangers donate S$1,300 to single mum, 30, who lost purse at Pasir Ris & was left with S$8 in bank account

Faith in humanity restored.

January 21, 2024, 05:10 PM

Passenger on domestic Indian flight trapped inside toilet for almost 1 hour after door lock malfunctions

He was rescued after the plane landed in Bengaluru, where engineers boarded the plane to break open the door.

January 21, 2024, 03:54 PM

2 men, 21 & 25, allegedly faked kidnap of 2 S'pore victims who also lost S$445,000 in China official scam

The two men allegedly facilitated the staged kidnappings.

January 21, 2024, 01:49 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.