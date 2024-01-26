Back

Food caterer, previously suspended in Nov. 2022 for 92 food poisoning cases, suspended again in Jan. 2024

It is suspended until Feb. 5, 2024.

Seri Mazliana | January 26, 2024, 12:24 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

KG Catering Pte Ltd at 171 Kampong Ampat has been suspended for two weeks from Jan. 23 to Feb. 5, 2024, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) announced.

The caterer's licensee accumulated 12 demerit points over a 12-month period, which resulted in the suspension under the Points Demerit System.

KG Catering was fined a total of S$3,000 for two offences that incurred 12 demerit points in total.

The two offences were failure to keep licensed premises free of infestation and sale or preparation of food where food is likely to be contaminated.

Each offence incurred six demerit points.

Previously suspended for food poisoning cases

KG Catering was previously suspended from Nov. 9, 2022, to Feb. 11, 2023, for hygiene lapses.

It was linked to 92 food poisoning cases between Sep. 20, 2022, and Mar. 11, 2023.

The caterer was fined S$6,000 on Nov. 1, 2023.

SFA said that based on track records, a licensee who accumulates 12 or more demerit points over a 12-month period may have his licence suspended for two or four weeks or cancelled.

In its press release, SFA said it takes a serious view of these offences and reminded food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times and to engage only registered food handlers.

SFA added it will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to violate the Environmental Public Health Act.

In the interest of maintaining a high standard of food hygiene at all eating establishments, SFA advises the public not to patronise food establishments with poor food hygiene practices.

The public can inform SFA about such establishments via its online feedback form or call the SFA Contact Centre at 6805 2871 with details for the agency's follow-up investigations.

Top photo via KG Catering Pte Ltd's website

S'pore money changers offering S$1 to RM3.492 exchange rate, supply of ringgit enough to meet demand, they say

To exchange or not to exchange. Yet.

January 26, 2024, 12:05 PM

S'pore commuter says bus driver refused to move off unless passenger cleaned up their spill

Majority of the commenters took the bus captain's side.

January 26, 2024, 11:45 AM

S'porean man forces son, 6, to eat slime because he doesn't want dog to eat it

He also domestically abused his wife.

January 26, 2024, 10:55 AM

How to survive the National Stadium crowds for Coldplay's S'pore concerts

Don't say we never share.

January 26, 2024, 10:28 AM

40cm-wide, 7cm-deep pothole at Hougang Ave 3 road gets delivery rider injured

LTA said that they will be filling the hole soon.

January 26, 2024, 09:47 AM

M'sia gets new Agong on Jan. 31, but no public holiday

But keep a look out for later in the year.

January 26, 2024, 09:14 AM

Cadbury launches Year of the Dragon-themed sleeves for their chocolate bars this CNY 2024

Each bar costs S$6.60.

January 25, 2024, 07:33 PM

Bedok Chwee Kueh cuts price of chwee kueh from S$1.20 to S$0.60, back to original small size

Smaller is softer and tastier.

January 25, 2024, 07:15 PM

Saudi Arabia reportedly plans to offer formal diplomatic recognition of Israel in return for independent Palestine state

About 100 hostages remain under Hamas control.

January 25, 2024, 06:56 PM

MFA director-general, charged for misusing diplomatic bags, allowed to visit Tokyo for leisure

He said he wants to visit his elderly pottery master, visit his partner's family and explore the property market in Tokyo.

January 25, 2024, 06:43 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.