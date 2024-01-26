Food caterer, previously suspended in Nov. 2022 for 92 food poisoning cases, suspended again in Jan. 2024

KG Catering Pte Ltd at 171 Kampong Ampat has been suspended for two weeks from Jan. 23 to Feb. 5, 2024, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) announced.

The caterer's licensee accumulated 12 demerit points over a 12-month period, which resulted in the suspension under the Points Demerit System.

KG Catering was fined a total of S$3,000 for two offences that incurred 12 demerit points in total.

The two offences were failure to keep licensed premises free of infestation and sale or preparation of food where food is likely to be contaminated.

Each offence incurred six demerit points.

Previously suspended for food poisoning cases

KG Catering was previously suspended from Nov. 9, 2022, to Feb. 11, 2023, for hygiene lapses.

It was linked to 92 food poisoning cases between Sep. 20, 2022, and Mar. 11, 2023.

The caterer was fined S$6,000 on Nov. 1, 2023.

SFA said that based on track records, a licensee who accumulates 12 or more demerit points over a 12-month period may have his licence suspended for two or four weeks or cancelled.

In its press release, SFA said it takes a serious view of these offences and reminded food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times and to engage only registered food handlers.

SFA added it will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to violate the Environmental Public Health Act.

In the interest of maintaining a high standard of food hygiene at all eating establishments, SFA advises the public not to patronise food establishments with poor food hygiene practices.

The public can inform SFA about such establishments via its online feedback form or call the SFA Contact Centre at 6805 2871 with details for the agency's follow-up investigations.

Top photo via KG Catering Pte Ltd's website