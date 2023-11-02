92 cases of food poisoning: S'pore food caterer's premises found infested with cockroaches & rodents

Singapore authorities inspected a food caterer's premises after nearly 100 people were reported to suffer food poisoning.

It was found to be poorly maintained, infested with cockroaches and rodents, and storing food improperly.

Fined S$6,000 after 92 food poisoning cases in nearly six months

The caterer, KG Catering Pte Ltd, was subsequently found to have committed multiple offences under the Environmental Public Health Act, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a media release on Nov. 1, 2023.

Live cockroaches could be seen scuttling around the business' premises.

Additionally, the floor of the premises was littered with food waste.

For each offence, offenders are liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding S$2,000 and, in the case of a continuing offence, to a further fine not exceeding S$100 for every day or part thereof during which the offence continues after conviction.

KG Catering was fined S$6,000 on Nov. 1, 2023.

Between Sep. 20, 2022, and Mar. 11, 2023, SFA and the Ministry of Health (MOH) received reports of three separate incidents of gastroenteritis involving 92 persons in total.

No one was hospitalised.

Suspended from Nov 2022 to Feb 2023

SFA and MOH officers conducted joint inspections at the company's premises and found multiple food safety lapses.

The company's food business operations were then suspended from Nov. 9, 2022, to Feb. 1, 2023, in the interest of public health.

It was also directed to rectify the lapses and take necessary measures to improve the food safety practices and cleanliness of its premises.

The suspension was subsequently lifted after they had rectified the lapses.

Food establishments should adhere to Environmental Public Health Act

SFA said it will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to violate the Environmental Public Health Act.

All food establishments should ensure that their premises are clean and well maintained, as well as adhere to proper food hygiene and food safety requirements.

While SFA continues to be vigilant and works to ensure that regulatory measures are in place and properly enforced, the industry and consumers must also play their part.

Food safety is a joint responsibility as food can be contaminated anywhere along the food chain.

Members of the public who come across poor hygiene practices in food establishments are advised not to patronise them and instead provide feedback via SFA's online feedback form with details for follow-up investigations.

