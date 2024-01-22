S'pore Red Cross still collecting donations for Gaza humanitarian relief until Jan. 31, 2024

The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) is still collecting donations for those affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

Previously, in a SRC press release from October 2023, the organisation said it will be sending US$200,000 (around S$267,000) worth of relief supplies to assist those affected in the Gaza Strip, including medical supplies, hygiene kits, clean water, and vital food provisions.

Death toll over 25,000 in the Gaza Strip

According to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza, and as reported by the Associated Press, the death toll in the strip is estimated to be over 25,100, as of Jan. 21, 2024.

An estimated two-thirds of those killed are women and children.

85 per cent of the Gaza population, around 1.9 million, has been displaced. Those surviving are at risk of dying from hunger and disease.

War has raged in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023, after Hamas launched a surprise terror attack on southern Israel, resulting in the deaths of around 1,200 with around 250 hostages taken, according to a AP tally last updated on Jan. 14, 2024.

Israel struck back with airstrikes, cutting off power and water and launching a ground offensive into the Gaza Strip.

121 hostages have been released, although an estimated 100 remain in captivity.

Humanitarian aid urgently needed

A joint news press release between heads of the World Food Programme (WFP), UNICEF and the World Health Organisation (WHO) was published on Jan. 15, 2024, stating "a fundamental step change in the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza is urgently needed" to prevent famine and deadly disease outbreaks in the Gaza strip.

With the help of non-profit organisations such as Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation (RLAF) and SRC, Singapore was able to hand over S$2 million in public donations on Nov. 10, 2023 for humanitarian assistance to civilians caught in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Singapore has supported two United Nations General Assembly votes on a humanitarian ceasefire, though also pointing out that the Oct. 2023 resolution should have mentioned Hamas's attack of Oct. 7 and Israel's right to defend itself in accordance with international law.

Singapore has remained supportive of a negotiated two-state solution, where Palestinians have the right to a homeland and Israel has the right to live within secure borders.

How to contribute

SRC has been working closely with the Egyptian Red Crescent (ERC), which coordinates numerous deliveries of humanitarian aid into Gaza through the Rafah Border Crossing.

On Oct. 16, 2023, SRC pledged over S$205,000 for relief efforts in the Gaza Strip and launched its public fundraising appeal for the on-ground relief and recovery efforts of Red Cross Red Crescent Movement Partners who have been assisting civilians affected by the crisis.

Mothership and its teammates have contributed S$53,000 to the Singapore Red Cross to support this cause.

Martino Tan, Mothership's Managing Editor, said:

"We share the same concerns as many Singaporeans over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Over the past weeks, my colleagues expressed that they hoped to do more as a company, beyond reporting on the conflict. Through this small act, we hope to join with others who are contributing towards the provision of food and medical care to the civilians in Gaza."

If you're keen to donate, you may do so online via SRC's donation portal or Giving.sg. You may also donate via PayNow or cheque, with directions at this link.

Top image via Singapore Red Cross's website and Google Maps