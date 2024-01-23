S'porean actress Fatin Amira will not appear on Jan. 22 & 29 eps of 'Manja' after cheating allegations

Singaporean actress Fatin Amira will not be appearing in Mediacorp Suria's "Manja" episodes airing on Jan. 22 and 29, according to a Mediacorp spokesperson.

Responding to Mothership's queries, Mediacorp confirmed that Fatin is engaged as a freelance artiste.

In a report by Berita Mediacorp, Fatin has been one of the hosts for the series since May 8, 2023.

She hosts the show alongside three other personalities, Natasha Faisal, Iskandar Shah and Zhin Sadali.

Fatin's two-week break from the series comes after cheating allegations surrounding her and fellow actress Nurul Aini's husband Sofian Roslan surfaced on social media.

In a video that has made its rounds on social media, the pair were allegedly seen exiting from the same car, and entering Capri by Fraser China Square hotel separately.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Sofian posted a public apology for his "shortcomings".

Nurul also put up an Instagram post citing that it's an "incredibly difficult time" for her family and herself.

Fatin has set her Instagram to private.

