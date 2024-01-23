Back

S'porean actress Fatin Amira will not appear on Jan. 22 & 29 eps of 'Manja' after cheating allegations

She is engaged on a freelance basis.

Fasiha Nazren | January 23, 2024, 10:31 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Singaporean actress Fatin Amira will not be appearing in Mediacorp Suria's "Manja" episodes airing on Jan. 22 and 29, according to a Mediacorp spokesperson.

Responding to Mothership's queries, Mediacorp confirmed that Fatin is engaged as a freelance artiste.

In a report by Berita Mediacorp, Fatin has been one of the hosts for the series since May 8, 2023.

She hosts the show alongside three other personalities, Natasha Faisal, Iskandar Shah and Zhin Sadali.

Fatin's two-week break from the series comes after cheating allegations surrounding her and fellow actress Nurul Aini's husband Sofian Roslan surfaced on social media.

In a video that has made its rounds on social media, the pair were allegedly seen exiting from the same car, and entering Capri by Fraser China Square hotel separately.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Sofian posted a public apology for his "shortcomings".

Nurul also put up an Instagram post citing that it's an "incredibly difficult time" for her family and herself.

Fatin has set her Instagram to private.

Top image from @fatinamira_ on Instagram and @mzkmzk54 on TikTok.

No ban on makeshift smoking corners but smokers should be 'socially responsible': NEA

NEA added that it has stopped accepting applications for smoking corners at retail food establishments since 2017.

January 23, 2024, 12:58 PM

M'sian police to take Mahathir's statement on remarks about 'loyalty' of Indian & Chinese communities

He said that Indian and Chinese communities in Malaysia do not identify as Malaysians as they still have loyalty to their "countries of origin".

January 23, 2024, 12:49 PM

Rollney, Hungarian pastry & soft serve chain from M'sia, opens 1st outlet in S'pore

Sweet.

January 23, 2024, 11:54 AM

Viral Prime drinks seen at Sheng Siong outlet for S$6.75

Lowest price yet.

January 23, 2024, 10:13 AM

BlueSG car zooms down Farrer flyover, skids & slams into barriers on left & right

No other vehicles involved.

January 22, 2024, 08:21 PM

S'poreans buying Johor condo properties as JB-S'pore RTS Link shows good progress

Strong demand.

January 22, 2024, 07:30 PM

How to survive the National Stadium crowds for Coldplay's S'pore concerts

Don't say we never share.

January 22, 2024, 07:29 PM

Migrant worker, who worked 27 years for S'pore company, gets gold chain as farewell retirement gift

Long service award.

January 22, 2024, 06:37 PM

Woman shouts at 2 other women at Sembawang mall apparently after hearing phone prayer alarm go off

She claimed she would shout at people with different beliefs who irritate her with sounds.

January 22, 2024, 06:29 PM

S'pore litter collection app holding 'party & tidy' event outside Coldplay concert venue

Only on Jan. 23 and 27.

January 22, 2024, 06:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.