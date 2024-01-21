Back

Husband of S'porean actress Nurul Aini apologises for having ‘faltered’ after cheating allegations

The couple have been married since 2008.

Sulaiman Daud | January 21, 2024, 01:00 PM

Sofian Roslan put up an Instagram post on Jan. 20 apologising to his wife, Singaporean actress Nurul Aini.

In the post, the real estate salesperson said that he had "faltered" and "lost his way".

"I can't even imagine the amount of pain I've caused you and our family."

He added: "You mean everything to me. Everything. And if you’ll let me, I want to spend the rest of my life making it up to you and our children."

Sofian also apologised to his family, friends, clients and followers for his "shortcomings".

He requested space for the family to heal during "this difficult time".

Nurul also posted on her Instagram page on the same day.

A post shared by Nurul Aini (@aanurul)

Married since 2008

Mothership understands that these posts were made after cheating allegations surfaced on social media.

The couple have been married since 2008 and they have three children together.

Top image from @msofian on Instagram.

