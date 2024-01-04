FairPrice to give S$8 voucher for every S$80 spent in CDC vouchers until Jan. 17, 2024

In case you didn't know, all Singaporean households can claim S$500 worth of Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers from Jan. 3, 2024 onwards.

These vouchers are meant to help defray the higher cost of living, as well as support local hawkers and heartland merchants.

Half of the CDC vouchers can be used at participating heartland merchants and hawkers, while the other half can be used at participating supermarkets.

Return vouchers

On Jan. 3, FairPrice Group announced that it will also be distributing FairPrice return vouchers to those who spend their CDC vouchers at FairPrice stores.

Shoppers who spend S$80 in a single transaction at any FairPrice store from now till Jan. 17 will receive an S$8 FairPrice return voucher.

The return voucher has no minimum spend requirement and multiple vouchers can be used in a single transaction.

The return voucher will be valid for use on the next day of issuance until Feb. 29.

Group CEO of FairPrice Group, Vipul Chawla, said that the initiative complements the government's efforts to help Singaporeans manage the rising cost of living.

In November 2023, FairPrice Group also announced that they will be absorbing the one per cent GST increase on 500 essential items for the first half of 2024.

Elsewhere, supermarket chains Giant and Cold Storage are giving away rice or S$5 vouchers for every S$100 worth of CDC vouchers spent at their stores.

Beware of CDC voucher scams

The CDC and the People's Association (PA) has also urged Singaporeans to beware of scam links posing as CDC Vouchers redemption links.

These scam links have been circulating online and Central Singapore CDC has lodged a police report.

Links to download the CDC Vouchers are sent via SMS to the household member's registered mobile phone by "RedeemSG".

Users should also ensure their unique voucher link starts with the prefix https://voucher.redeem.gov.sg.

