Back

FairPrice to give S$8 voucher for every S$80 spent in CDC vouchers until Jan. 17, 2024

The S$80 in CDC vouchers has to be spent in a single transaction.

Ashley Tan | January 04, 2024, 11:53 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

In case you didn't know, all Singaporean households can claim S$500 worth of Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers from Jan. 3, 2024 onwards.

These vouchers are meant to help defray the higher cost of living, as well as support local hawkers and heartland merchants.

Half of the CDC vouchers can be used at participating heartland merchants and hawkers, while the other half can be used at participating supermarkets.

Return vouchers

On Jan. 3, FairPrice Group announced that it will also be distributing FairPrice return vouchers to those who spend their CDC vouchers at FairPrice stores.

Shoppers who spend S$80 in a single transaction at any FairPrice store from now till Jan. 17 will receive an S$8 FairPrice return voucher.

The return voucher has no minimum spend requirement and multiple vouchers can be used in a single transaction.

The return voucher will be valid for use on the next day of issuance until Feb. 29.

Group CEO of FairPrice Group, Vipul Chawla, said that the initiative complements the government's efforts to help Singaporeans manage the rising cost of living.

In November 2023, FairPrice Group also announced that they will be absorbing the one per cent GST increase on 500 essential items for the first half of 2024.

Elsewhere, supermarket chains Giant and Cold Storage are giving away rice or S$5 vouchers for every S$100 worth of CDC vouchers spent at their stores.

Beware of CDC voucher scams

The CDC and the People's Association (PA) has also urged Singaporeans to beware of scam links posing as CDC Vouchers redemption links.

These scam links have been circulating online and Central Singapore CDC has lodged a police report.

Links to download the CDC Vouchers are sent via SMS to the household member's registered mobile phone by "RedeemSG".

Users should also ensure their unique voucher link starts with the prefix https://voucher.redeem.gov.sg.

Top photo from Matthew Chia / Google Maps 

Flight crew's quick thinking enabled 'miracle' evacuation of burning Japan Airlines plane

367 travellers and 12 crew members were safely evacuated.

January 04, 2024, 04:21 PM

Decomposing body of woman, 69, found in rental Telok Blangah flat

Neighbours thought the smell detected was meat that had gone bad.

January 04, 2024, 04:12 PM

Indonesian VP candidate Gibran attends summon by election watchdog over alleged campaign breach

He was giving out free milk.

January 04, 2024, 03:49 PM

Man, 32, arrested in Geylang for delivering S$179,292 worth of illegal cigarettes with company's truck

He had allegedly been engaged by an unknown person through a social messaging platform to collect and deliver unpaid-duty cigarettes.

January 04, 2024, 01:45 PM

South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung out of ICU; attacker reportedly was 'longtime' supporter of ruling party

A search warrant has been issued for the suspect.

January 04, 2024, 01:23 PM

Man, 30, arrested for New Year's Day Orchard Central slashing purportedly triggered by 'staring'

Six people were injured.

January 04, 2024, 11:42 AM

Foreigners can work remotely in South Korea for up to 2 years under new 'digital nomad' visa

Those seeking to obtain the visa must show proof that their annual income is greater than S$86,700.

January 04, 2024, 11:35 AM

ICA diverts MPVs to bus zones at Tuas Checkpoint, passengers to alight from vehicles

The measure is part of ICA’s ongoing efforts to enhance clearance efficiency at the car lanes and the overall immigration clearance experience for car travellers.

January 04, 2024, 10:38 AM

Several final Taiwanese pre-election polls show incumbent VP William Lai in lead

Taiwan has a 10 day polling blackout prior to its Jan. 13 election.

January 04, 2024, 10:13 AM

No reports of S'porean affected in Japan earthquake as death toll rises

The death toll had risen to 62.

January 04, 2024, 09:20 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.