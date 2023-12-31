Reminder: S'pore households to receive S$500 CDC vouchers each from Jan. 3, 2024

All Singaporean households can claim their S$500 Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers from Jan. 3, 2024 onwards.

The amount is an increase from the S$300 CDC vouchers disbursed in 2023, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong announced in September 2023.

For each set of vouchers, $250 can be used at participating heartland merchants and hawkers, while the other $250 can be used at participating supermarkets.

Singaporeans can claim the vouchers digitally at go.gov.sg/cdcv from Jan. 3, 2024 onwards.

The new set of vouchers will expire in end-2024.

Option to donate balance from 2023

The CDC vouchers disbursed in January 2023 will expire after Dec. 31, 2023.

Until Jan. 31, 2024, you can donate your unspent CDC Vouchers 2023 to a participating charity on the CDC Vouchers Donation Scheme website.

The CDC vouchers would be donated to the charity in cash instead of vouchers.

Tax deductions may be provided by the respective charities, depending on the respective charities’ policy on the issuance of tax deductions, which will be reflected in the Year of Assessment 2025.

How to donate

Go to the CDC Vouchers Donation Scheme website and view the list of charities.

Select your preferred charity, and you will be directed to a FormSG.

Login via Singpass to pledge the entire balance of the household’s CDC Vouchers 2023 as of Dec. 31, 2023, to the selected charity. Donors may opt to receive an email confirmation of their declaration.

Additional Service & Conservancy Charges (S&CC) Rebate

Other than CDC vouchers, Singaporeans can look forward to other schemes that will come into effect in January 2024, part of the S$1.1 billion support package to help Singaporeans cope with the rising cost of living announced in September 2023.

950,000 Singaporean households residing in Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats will receive an additional one-off 0.5-month service and conservancy charges (S&CC).

This will be disbursed in January 2024, along with the regular S&CC rebates.

Additional U-Save Rebates

There will also be an additional S$20 per quarter of U-Save rebates from January 2024 to December 2025 for 950,000 Singaporean HDB households.

These rebates will be disbursed with the regular U-Save rebates and will cushion the impact of the carbon tax increases and water price increases in 2024 and 2025.

