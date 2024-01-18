Back

Nothing to suggest F1 contracts structured to govt's disadvantage, preparations for S'pore GP 2024 on track: MTI

MTI said the race has attracted more than 550,000 international visitors and generated S$2 billion of incremental tourism receipts.

Ruth Chai | January 18, 2024, 01:50 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

All preparations for the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix in 2024 are on track, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said in a statement on Jan. 18, 2024, in response to media queries over former minister S Iswaran's resignation.

"The terms of all the agreements were considered carefully by the government. There was an independent consultancy study. There is nothing to suggest as of now that either the F1 contracts or other contracts were structured to the disadvantage of the government," the statement wrote.

The F1 Singapore Grand Prix is scheduled for Sep. 20 to 22, 2024.

MTI pointed out that the race has brought substantial benefits to Singapore and has attracted more than 550,000 international visitors.

The race has generated around S$2 billion of incremental tourism receipts.

International business events such as the TIME100 Leadership Forum, the Forbes Global CEO Conference, the Milken Institute Asia Summit and SuperReturn Asia have also been organised around the F1 race in Singapore.

The country has leveraged this occasion to conduct high-level networking and meetings to boost the country's status as a hub for tourism, business, and leisure.

The race has also benefitted local companies and businesses involved in different aspects of the race, such as logistics, transport, tourism and engineering services, MTI said.

Top photos via Mothership and Singapore GP Pte Ltd

‘I am innocent’: Iswaran says he’s focused on clearing his name, return of salary & allowances ‘right thing to do’

He said he's deeply saddened he can no longer serve West Coast residents.

January 18, 2024, 01:23 PM

DPM Lawrence Wong on Iswaran: 'No compromise, no relaxation, no fudging' of PAP's stance on corruption

The plan for the leadership transition 'remains on track', he said.

January 18, 2024, 01:01 PM

Hackers target Indonesia VP candidate Mahfud MD's Instagram, share video of Israel soldiers

The clip shows foreign soldiers playing ball on the beach.

January 18, 2024, 12:53 PM

AGC to decide on possible action against billionaire Ong Beng Seng after Iswaran's case concludes

The AGC added that the CPIB has also investigated Ong.

January 18, 2024, 12:29 PM

S Iswaran's letters on his resignation & PM Lee's reply

In full.

January 18, 2024, 11:42 AM

Iswaran alleged to have received over S$360,000 of tickets to football matches, F1, shows over 7 years

He also allegedly received another S$20,000 of gratification from Ong Beng Seng, which includes a private jet flight and S$4,737 one-night Doha hotel stay.

January 18, 2024, 11:27 AM

Chee Hong Tat promoted to Transport Minister, Grace Fu appointed Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations after Iswaran resignation

Iswaran resigned on Jan. 18, 2024 after being charged in court.

January 18, 2024, 10:36 AM

Panicky otter pup stuck on ledge outside Ngee Ann Polytechnic library rescued by Acres

The otter was squeaking loudly and repeatedly attempted to hop back up the ledge, but failed to do so.

January 18, 2024, 10:36 AM

US-bound ANA flight returns to Tokyo after 'heavily drunk' passenger bites flight stewardess

The passenger told the Japanese police that he took a sleeping pill, hence he "doesn't recall" what he did.

January 18, 2024, 10:34 AM

Iswaran resigns as transport minister, MP & PAP member

He will also return all his ministerial salary and MP allowances received from July 2023.

January 18, 2024, 10:21 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.