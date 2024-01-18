Back

Iswaran resigns as transport minister, MP & PAP member

He will also return all his ministerial salary and MP allowances received from July 2023.

Daniel Seow | January 18, 2024, 10:21 AM

Former Minister of Transport S Iswaran has resigned as a Cabinet minister and a member of the People's Action Party (PAP).

He is also resigning as a Member of Parliament (MP) for West Coast GRC.

This is according to a statement from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong released on the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) website.

Will return minister salary, MP allowances received from July 2023

The statement said that on Jan. 16, 2024, after the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau had given Iswaran formal notice of the charges, he wrote to PM Lee to resign as a Cabinet Minister and as a member of the People’s Action Party (PAP).

He also informed PM Lee that he was resigning as an MP for West Coast GRC.

On Jan. 17, Iswaran further informed PM Lee that he would return all monies received by way of salary as a minister and allowances as MP from the commencement of the CPIB’s investigations in July 2023, the statement said.

"Since Mr Iswaran has now resigned, he will henceforth no longer receive any salary or allowance from the Government," PM Lee wrote.

PM Lee replied to Iswaran on Jan. 17 to accept his resignations and acknowledge his decision to return the monies.

"The Government has dealt with this case rigorously in accordance with the law, and will continue to do so. I am determined to uphold the integrity of the Party and the Government, and our reputation for honesty and incorruptibility. Singaporeans expect no less," PM Lee said in the statement.

Top image from Andrew Koay / Mothership.

