A pair of Ed Sheeran tickets cost more KrisFlyer miles than Bangkok round-trip business class flights

If you have miles to spare.

Lee Wei Lin | January 05, 2024, 11:12 AM

Ed Sheeran is playing one more show in Singapore on Feb. 17, at the Capitol Theatre.

While tickets will go on sale via Ticketmaster on Jan. 12, there's one way to get them now — through the KrisFlyer experiences website.

How it works

It works somewhat like redeeming a flight with miles — the KrisFlyer member will have to log in, then select the type of ticket they're interested in:

Screenshot from KrisFlyer Experiences website

There are two types of tickets available:

  • Cat 1: Free standing tickets — 63,000 miles for a pair

  • Cat 2: Assigned seats — 78,000 miles for a pair

Screenshot from KrisFlyer Experiences

Screenshot from KrisFlyer Experiences

All tickets must be redeemed in pairs, and each KrisFlyer member may only check out a maximum of two pairs of tickets.

How much miles do flights cost?

A quick comparison on the Singapore Air online miles calculator showed that these tickets to Sheeran's show cost more than a round-trip business class ticket to Bangkok, if one is lucky enough to snag a Saver Award Ticket:

Screenshot from Singapore Airline's website

You can snag a return business class Saver Award Ticket to Taipei with slightly more miles:

Screenshot from Singapore Airline's website

Flight ticket redemptions on Singapore Airlines' website typically requires a cash top-up for fees, which include airport taxes.

