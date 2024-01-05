Ed Sheeran playing smaller, more intimate show in S'pore on Feb. 17 at Capitol Theatre

Ed Sheeran will be performing in Singapore for one more night, after selling out his Feb. 16 show at the National Stadium.

Instead of playing at the same venue, he will be playing at a much more intimate venue instead — the Capitol Theatre, on Feb. 17.

The National Stadium typically accommodates about 50,000 for concerts.

In comparison, a 2015 count of the Capitol Theatre's capacity put the number of seats at just under 1,000.

The Feb. 17 show is titled "An Evening with Ed Sheeran".

Ticketing details

Tickets for the show will go on sale via Ticketmaster channels at 3pm on Jan. 12:

Online via ticketmaster.sg

Hotline: +65 3158 8588

At all SingPost outlets

All tickets will be priced at S$298, excluding booking fees.

Tickets are also available for redemption on KrisFlyer Experiences now.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from Ed Sheeran's Facebook page & Capitol Singapore's Facebook page