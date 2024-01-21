Back

Frustrated driver forcefully pushes gantry barrier aside to exit carpark at Choa Chu Kang

Taking things into his own hands.

Ruth Chai | January 21, 2024, 12:13 PM

A man grew so frustrated with the electronic parking system (EPS) at a carpark that he exited his car to push the barrier gate aside before driving off.

Footage of the incident was posted on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante on Jan. 19 by the driver behind, who witnessed the scene unveil via dashcam.

The caption of the post indicated that the incident happened at Block 253a Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1.

Gif from video via SG Road Vigilante

Driver grows increasingly frustrated

In the video, the driver can be seen fiddling with the electronic parking system with his car door open.

This was to no avail, however, as the gantry barrier still would not open after a while.

The man can then be seen getting out from his car and storming towards the gantry barrier.

He forcefully pushes the gantry barrier to the right to clear the path for his car to exit.

He then gets back into his car and drives off in huff.

Quickest way out of a stressful situation

Many commenters said that if they were the cars waiting in line behind the driver, they would also have preferred the driver to act in a similar manner.

Photo via SG Road Vigilante

Another commenter said that being stuck behind a faulty barrier with other cars blaring their horns at you can be a stressful and frustrating system.

Photo via SG Road Vigilante

Gantry barrier costs around S$1,000

In a video uploaded by Roads.sg in 2018, a taxi was captured on camera driving through the gantry even though the gantry barrier was still down.

The taxi driver was later allegedly charged a total of S$970.49, including GST, for "new equipment replacement, installation, urgent activation, diagnosis reconstruct and system fine-tuning".

Barrier-free car park systems

The Housing and Development Board have been testing out a new generation of barrier-free parking systems.

The smart parking system, Parking@HDB, ensures that gantry barriers at car park entrances and exits are removed for a seamless flow of traffic.

Motorists can download the Parking@HDB app at the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

They can pay their parking charges via credit or debit cards through the mobile application.

Parking charges will be automatically deducted when exiting the car park, and motorists will not need to manually activate the app or insert their cash cards into the In-Vehicle Unit (IU).

It was first trialled at Northshore Residences I and II in Punggol in 2021. 

In 2022, the system was extended to car parks near Old Airport Road Food Centre, according to ST and CNA.

Top photo via SG Road Vigilante

