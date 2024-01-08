CPIB probe into Iswaran a 'worrying development' with 'big impact' on West Coast GRC: Desmond Lee

Transport Minister S Iswaran's corruption probe has had a "big impact" on the West Coast group representation constituency (GRC) and is a "very worrying development", said Minister for National Development Desmond Lee in an interview with The Straits Times and Lianhe Zaobao.

Lee did not elaborate on the "big impact", but emphasised that the West Coast GRC Members of Parliament (MPs) would continue to engage residents and address issues such as cost of living and inequality, ST reported.

On Jul. 11, 2023, Iswaran was arrested by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) and is currently out on bail.

Iswaran, who is MP for the West Coast ward in the GRC, was instructed to take a leave of absence until CPIB's investigations are completed.

During Iswaran's leave of absence, the other MPs in the GRC would be covering his duties, including his Meet-the-People Sessions, Lee previously told ST.

The reason for CPIB's investigation has not been made known to the public, with the agency saying that it could not provide further details as investigations are ongoing.

Lee, who oversees the Boon Lay ward in West Coast GRC, said that since July, the other MPs have been able to "hold the team together".

Zaobao quoted Lee as saying:

"Undoubtedly, this would be an issue that concerns many, seeing as it remains unresolved. However, since the incident in July, we were able to bring our team together and inspire them to continue serving at the grassroots level with passion and dedication; to execute projects, reach out to people, and address issues of concern, including addressing inequality, assisting vulnerable communities, developing even better projects to serve the community, and so on."

Lee also said the incident "has not distracted us from the important mission of continuing to serve our residents and ensuring that there is no disruptive trend to service continuity, that there are people that residents will continue to look for assistance".

He listed some of their projects, including partnering social service agencies to run senior activity centres and active ageing centres, as well as upgrading infrastructure such as ramps across West Coast and other estates in Singapore.

In his interview, Lee also spoke about the upcoming transition to PAP's fourth-generation leadership team, and about housing policy.

Transition to PAP's 4G leadership team

Lee said he hoped Singaporeans will support the upcoming transition to PAP's fourth-generation leadership team.

Leadership of the PAP is expected to be handed over by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong by the People’s Action Party’s 70th birthday in November 2024.

PM Lee has said that Wong will lead the PAP in the next general election, due to be held by November 2025.

Lee said:

“I personally look at this transition as something that is good for Singapore. It is important for there to be leadership renewal, but [I’m] assured and confident that it will be a continuum rather than a disruption and reformation.”

As part of the 4G team, Lee said he is working alongside his fellow MPs to support and carry out the Government’s policy priorities that stem from the Forward Singapore engagement exercise.

He said that the future composition of Cabinet will be up to the next prime minister, but young ministers will continue to benefit from the wisdom and experience of older ministers.

Top image via Wikipedia and Desmond Lee/Instagram