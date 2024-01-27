Cosford Container Park, S'pore's largest outdoor F&B container park at Changi, opening on Jan. 29, 2024

Cosford Container Park, Singapore’s largest outdoor F&B container park, is opening to the public on Jan. 29, 2024.

Located in Changi at 30 Cosford Road, the premises spans approximately 35,000 sq ft with over 340 seats for both indoor and outdoor dining.

More than 13 vendors will be operating on the premises.

The venue is equipped with an outdoor stage for sports screening and live music, as well as a rooftop bar that provides a view of the airport runway.

Vendors

Here is a list of the vendors so far:

Hello Butter Chicken: Indian cuisine by Michelin-starred Chef Manjunath Mural

Cluny & LUK’ERS: Local-style breakfast in the day, cyberpunk-inspired bar at night

The Blue Lobster: Serves brunch and dinner

Let’s BBQ Bar: Taiwanese BBQ skewers

Boon Tat Street Seafood: Stingray, prawn and shellfish served with homemade chilli sambal paste

(ETC) Eat That Chicken: Korean fried chicken

Ishiro: Japanese cuisine, such as sashimi, donburi, and curry rice

Streets of Bangkok: Thai food, including boat noodles

The Slice House: Slow-cooked meats

Creamy Duck: Waffles and ice cream

Cookie in a Pan: Cookies with ice cream and milkshakes

Tarts Man: Bite-sized tarts

School of Cambridge: Rooftop bar offering panoramic views of Changi Airport

JJ Games: Carnival games stall

Daily shuttle service

A free daily shuttle service to the park will be available from 5pm to 11pm

The pick-up and drop-off point is the bus stop opposite St. John’s Crescent (ID 97079) along Upper Changi Road North.

The shuttle service runs at 10-minute frequencies.

Opening hours:

Monday to Friday: 11am to 1am

Saturday, Sunday & Public Holiday: 8:30am to 1am

All photos via Tee Tree Investments