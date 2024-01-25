1kg of bak kwa costs up to S$120 in S'pore ahead of CNY 2024

Chinese New Year is just a couple of weeks away, and the price of bak kwa (barbecued meat jerky) has gone up.

Prices at popular bak kwa shops range from S$21.00 to S$120, depending on the type of bak kwa and the quantity purchased.

Bak kwa is a popular snack during Chinese New Year, commonly offered to guests during visits or presented as gifts to friends and relatives.

Bee Cheng Hiang

According to Bee Cheng Hiang's website, prices for different bak kwa range from S$70 to S$108 per kg.

The cheapest item is the minced pork bak kwa, which costs S$70 for 1kg.

The most expensive item is the Chilli Gourmet, which costs S$108 for 1kg.

In December 2022, about three weeks before the 2023 Chinese New Year, the price for 500g of bak kwa was S$39.

Bee Cheng Hiang is also selling its limited edition Applewood Sliced Pork at S$88 per kg.

However, others pointed out that the Applewood Sliced Pork is a premium item, hence the price.

Bee Cheng Hiang's Applewood Sliced Pork bak kwa is made from premium pork hind legs and smoked for two hours in applewood imported from the U.S.

Lim Chee Guan

Lim Chee Guan's prices for its product range from S$37 to S$60 per 500g.

The barbeque prawn, fish, chicken and golden coin cost S$37 for 500g.

The barbeque bacon bak kwa is the most expensive item, which costs S$60 per 500g.

In February 2023, the cost for bak kwa ranged from S$29 to S$50 for 500g.

Fragrance Bak Kwa

Fragrance Bak Kwa prices range from S$21.60 to S$32.30 for 500g.

The bacon bak kwa costs S$21.60 for 500g, while the chilli bak kwa cost S$32.30.

