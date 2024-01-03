Scam CDC voucher redemption links circulating, police report filed

The Community Development Council (CDC) and the People's Association (PA) are aware that scam links posing as CDC Vouchers redemption links have been circulating online.

Central Singapore CDC said on Facebook that they have filed a police report and are working closely with the authorities in their investigations.

Starting Jan. 3, 2024, all Singaporean households can digitally redeem S$500 worth of CDC vouchers. These vouchers will help support households in defraying the higher cost of living, as well as support local hawkers and heartland merchants.

Watch out for SMSes that ask for personal or banking details

To redeem vouchers, one member from each household would need to log in with their Singpass at https://go.gov.sg/cdcv to claim the vouchers.

A CDC Voucher link will be sent via SMS to the member's registered mobile phone by "RedeemSG".

CDC cautioned that "Redeem SG" will not send SMSes requiring personal or banking details.

Users should also ensure their unique voucher link starts with the prefix https://voucher.redeem.gov.sg.

PA said on its website that if unsure, one should not provide personal or financial information like passwords or Singpass details.

Top photos via Central Singapore CDC/Facebook & Unsplash