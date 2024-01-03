Back

Scam CDC voucher redemption links circulating, police report filed

Constant Vigilance.

Hannah Martens | January 03, 2024, 05:31 PM

Events

Telegram

WhatsappThe Community Development Council (CDC) and the People's Association (PA) are aware that scam links posing as CDC Vouchers redemption links have been circulating online.

Central Singapore CDC said on Facebook that they have filed a police report and are working closely with the authorities in their investigations.

Starting Jan. 3, 2024, all Singaporean households can digitally redeem S$500 worth of CDC vouchers. These vouchers will help support households in defraying the higher cost of living, as well as support local hawkers and heartland merchants.

Watch out for SMSes that ask for personal or banking details

To redeem vouchers, one member from each household would need to log in with their Singpass at https://go.gov.sg/cdcv to claim the vouchers.

A CDC Voucher link will be sent via SMS to the member's registered mobile phone by "RedeemSG".

CDC cautioned that "Redeem SG" will not send SMSes requiring personal or banking details.

Users should also ensure their unique voucher link starts with the prefix https://voucher.redeem.gov.sg.

PA said on its website that if unsure, one should not provide personal or financial information like passwords or Singpass details.

Screenshot via PA Website

Top photos via Central Singapore CDC/Facebook & Unsplash

Man, 30, arrested for New Year's Day Orchard Central slashing purportedly triggered by 'staring'

Six people were injured.

January 04, 2024, 11:42 AM

Foreigners can work remotely in South Korea for up to 2 years under new 'digital nomad' visa

Those seeking to obtain the visa must show proof that their annual income is greater than S$86,700.

January 04, 2024, 11:35 AM

ICA diverts MPVs to bus zones at Tuas Checkpoint, passengers to alight from vehicles

The measure is part of ICA’s ongoing efforts to enhance clearance efficiency at the car lanes and the overall immigration clearance experience for car travellers.

January 04, 2024, 10:38 AM

Several final Taiwanese pre-election polls show incumbent VP William Lai in lead

Taiwan has a 10 day polling blackout prior to its Jan. 13 election.

January 04, 2024, 10:13 AM

No reports of S'porean affected in Japan earthquake as death tolls rises

The death toll had risen to 62.

January 04, 2024, 09:20 AM

3 injured after alleged stabbing incident at Tokyo's Akihabara station, suspect arrested

None of the injured parties suffered life-threatening injuries.

January 04, 2024, 01:39 AM

Official portraits of President Tharman & his spouse Jane Ittogi can be collected from Jan. 8 to Mar. 1

Unframed portraits are provided for free to organisations.

January 03, 2024, 07:38 PM

Subaru filters from right to left to right on TPE to overtake car & jam brake

The Subaru had been following behind the car on the right lane.

January 03, 2024, 06:48 PM

Yellow-top taxis have existed in S'pore since colonial times. Only 32 of them left.

They will disappear completely from our roads by 2032 or sooner.

January 03, 2024, 06:23 PM

S'poreans can use their S$250 CDC vouchers at Giant & Cold Storage from Jan. 3, 2024

A good thing made better.

January 03, 2024, 05:51 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.