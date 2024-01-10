Back

S'pore photographers spent nights on Pulau Ubin to find 'super rare' venomous banded krait

Forbidden zebra crossing.

Zi Shan Kow | January 10, 2024, 02:11 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A group of photographers in Singapore spent nights searching for an elusive nocturnal creature.

After chartering after-hours ferry rides to Pulau Ubin and staying on the island overnight, they finally found their target on Jan. 5, 2024.

Visits to Pulau Ubin

Photographer Prashanta Kumar Mohanty told Mothership he loves snakes, and the "super rare" banded krait in Singapore has a particularly unique black-and-white pattern.

He recalled coming across news of an individual spotted by a jogger at Pasir Ris Park in April last year.

"After seeing the news I was so amazed by this and want[ed] to see one in person," said Prashanta.

Despite visiting Pulau Ubin once every few months to search for the snake, it was fruitless.

Then, on the night of Jan. 5, his real life encounter left him speechless.

"Can’t describe in words. Top of the world. One must see it in person as no words can describe its beauty."

It was a dream come true for him.

Photo courtesy of Prashanta Kumar Mohanty/Facebook.

Photo courtesy of Prashanta Kumar Mohanty/Facebook.

Photo courtesy of Prashanta Kumar Mohanty/Facebook.

Photo courtesy of Prashanta Kumar Mohanty/Facebook.

Photo courtesy of Prashanta Kumar Mohanty/Facebook.

Not by luck

The encounter was not by luck, shared Daryl Tan, who was also part of the group of six photographers that night.

Tan revealed to Mothership that Pulau Ubin appeared to be the "most consistent" location that the reptile has been spotted in, and each visit that was made there was carefully planned out.

They took into account tidal patterns, as the hypothesis was that higher tides will flood the mangrove areas and push the snake closer to the paths.

Twice they visited and searched from 9pm until around sunrise. Both trips were in vain.

The photographers planned their subsequent visit by studying the weather patterns, as it seemed that kraits are more likely to emerge during wet weather.

"Krait!"

"Conditions were superb as it rained that evening and everywhere was wet," said Tan.

The six photographers split up to cover more ground.

An hour into the walk, they received a phone call from one of the others in the group, who said: "Krait!"

They wasted no time and hurried over from the other side of the island.

Though he was not the one to spot it, Tan was excited to "see and photograph something as beautiful as the krait." He recounted:

"There was the sense of awe at being in the presence of something so venomous but yet so calm. It could have caused us a lot of pain with one bite, killed us even, but it just laid peacefully on the side of the road."

Photo courtesy of J K Tan Daryl/Facebook.

Photo courtesy of J K Tan Daryl/Facebook.

The photographer who spotted it shared that his group had already walked past the spot the krait was spotted, but a nagging feeling that he had missed something made him turn back.

He was right, of course, as the juvenile banded krait emerged from the vegetation by the side of the road and just slithered onto the road.

Tan also felt relief, as the discovery marked the end of their arduous quest to find it.

"We always stepped foot on Ubin all buzzing with excitement, but leaving the island exhausted and dejected," added Tan.

Each trip ate away at their motivation and they found themselves more reluctant to commit to another trip, but their desire and passion to see the animal pulled them through each time.

"And that was how we bagged our top target of the year," said Tan.

Banded krait

The banded krait is a coastal snake widely found across Southeast Asia. Only seen at night, it is one of seven venomous snakes in Singapore, and a particularly difficult species to find.

It has alternating black and white bands of equal lengths on its body, and the first black band on its body and the black patch on its head form a V-shape together.

The cross-section of its body is also, interestingly, shaped like a triangle.

Its head is broad and depressed, and its tail ends in a nub that mimics its head, to fool predators into attacking it instead.

Image courtesy of J K Tan Daryl/Facebook.

The banded krait is highly venomous, but will not bite if unprovoked.

It will hide its head under the coils of its body when it feels threatened.

Image courtesy of J K Tan Daryl/Facebook.

It mainly consumes lizards and other snakes, as well as other small vertebrates.

The snake is listed as "Endangered" on the Red Data Book List of threatened species in Singapore.

More snakes in Singapore

Top image courtesy of J K Tan Daryl.

Bukit Batok man charged with murder: Family hosts funeral for woman, 44, who died

According to the victim's brother, she has two children and is divorced from her husband.

January 10, 2024, 06:15 PM

Thailand's lawmakers seek to ban recreational use of cannabis 2 years after legalising it

Rule-breakers could be fined up to S$2,275.

January 10, 2024, 06:03 PM

School bus driver, 64, dislocates shoulder of Primary 6 student over spilled drink, jailed 7 weeks

The driver was also ordered to pay a compensation of S$138 for the victim’s medical bills.

January 10, 2024, 05:54 PM

Buy a flat in Osaka: Japan allows foreigners to own freehold properties, one of few Asian countries to do so

Great for property investors.

January 10, 2024, 05:41 PM

1.23 million mainland Chinese tourists visited S'pore in first 11 months of 2023

This translates to 37 per cent of the number of mainland Chinese visitors during the same period in 2019.

January 10, 2024, 04:56 PM

3 Burmese men tried to leave S'pore with S$508,925 in cash, arrested & convicted

One of the men has the same name as an individual sanctioned by the US and EU for facilitating arms deals for the Burmese military.

January 10, 2024, 04:46 PM

S'pore parliament: Should dosage of caffeine in drinks sold to young persons be capped?

MOH replied that Singapore's food regulations currently impose no cap on caffeine added to beverages.

January 10, 2024, 03:22 PM

South Africa files case against Israel at top UN court on alleged 'genocidal acts', hearing starts on Jan. 11

South Africa asked the court to order Israel to "immediately suspend its military operations in Gaza".

January 10, 2024, 02:28 PM

Only 1 case of 'questionable use' of diplomatic bags by S'pore staff in past 5 years

A director-general of the MFA is facing charges.

January 10, 2024, 02:21 PM

3 people hospitalised in Taiwan after mistakenly eating laundry products given as election freebies

According to one man, the liquids tasted "a bit bitter".

January 10, 2024, 02:11 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.