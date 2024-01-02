Back

Adam Road Food Centre reopens after 3-month renovation

Back in business.

Belmont Lay | January 02, 2024, 11:47 AM

Adam Road Food Centre reopened on Jan. 1, 2024, following a three-month renovation.

The 32-stall hawker centre in the Bukit Timah area was closed from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2023.

Five new large fans have been installed to solve the ventilation issue, according to Shin Min Daily News.

The spruced-up premises feature new tables and chairs, as well as tiles.

Some have raised prices

The Chinese daily also reported that some vendors at the hawker centre have raised prices now that the premises have reopened.

A dessert stall owner has increased prices by between 30 and 50 cents in response to price increases, such as the cost of jelly going up from S$31 to S$46.

A zi char stall is reportedly also raising prices as the cost of raw ingredients has gone up.

The second-generation stall owner told Shin Min that he has not raised prices in the past six years.

However, the cost price of ingredients, such as oyster sauce, had increased on three occasions in the past year, each time by about 30 per cent.

Moreover, he said the cost of fish and prawns has increased by at least 30 per cent.

As a result, he will increase the price of food by S$1 to S$2.

A drinks stall owner is also considering increasing prices by 10 cents.

However, a chicken rice stall owner said prices will be maintained to cater to students and migrant workers who eat at the hawker centre.

Top photos via Google Maps & Shin Min Daily News

