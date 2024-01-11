2023 O-Level results: 86.8% of candidates passed at least 5 subjects, 0.6% higher than 2022 cohort

A total of 20,389 of the 23,503 candidates who sat for the 2023 Singapore-Cambridge General Certificate of Education Ordinary Level (GCE O-Level) Examination achieved Grade C6 or better in five or more subjects, representing 86.8 per cent of the cohort.

This percentage was 0.6 per cent higher than the percentage of students who scored at least five passes in 2022, which was 86.2 per cent.

Meanwhile, a total of 23,462 (99.8 per cent) candidates scored at least one pass, and 22,732 (96.7 per cent) scored at least three passes.

These statistics were announced by the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) in a joint press release on Jan. 11, 2024.

MOE and SEAB also added that the 2023 cohort's performance is "comparable" to that of candidates for the exam in previous years.

Joint admissions exercise

With their O-Level results, students can apply for admission to junior colleges, Millennia Institute, polytechnics, and the Institute of Technical Education via the joint admission exercise (JAE).

The JAE application period, which has already started, will last till 4pm on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024.

Eligible school and private candidates will receive a digital copy of Form A via their registered email addresses from 2pm, Jan. 11.

Candidates eligible for JAE can also download a copy of Form A from the JAE-Internet System (JAE-IS) during the application period.

The JAE-IS will be accessible from now till 4pm on Jan. 16, 2024 (Tuesday) for students to submit their course choices.

MOE and SEAB strongly encourage applicants to use the JAE worksheet before submitting their online application.

Education and career guidance support

Students who would like guidance on their education pathways can approach their teachers or Education and Career Guidance (ECG) counsellors supporting their schools.

Alternatively, they can also make an ECG counselling appointment at the MOE ECG Centre here.

The centre will offer online and phone counselling services to candidates from Jan. 11 to 18, 2024 (Thursday) during the following time periods:

Weekdays: 9am to 5pm

Saturdays: 9am to 12pm

Students can also refer to MOE's CourseFinder website and MySkillsFuture to learn more about the range of education and career pathways available to them.

