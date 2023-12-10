Back

Vivian Hsu divorces S'porean husband after 9 years of marriage

Their eight-year-old son will reportedly continue studying in Singapore.

Lee Wei Lin | December 10, 2023, 05:28 PM

Taiwanese singer-actress Vivian Hsu and her husband, Singaporean businessman Sean Lee, have reportedly filed for divorce.

He is the group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of shipping company Marco Polo Marine.

Taiwanese media outlet Mirror Media wrote that the pair finalised the split in November, citing personality differences and their long-distance relationship as factors behind the divorce.

Hsu is based in Taiwan, while Lee spends the bulk of his time in Singapore, and neither is said to have been willing to compromise.

The pair wed in 2014, and have one child, an eight-year-old son named Dalton.

Mirror Media stated that the boy will continue studying in Singapore after the divorce.

Split confirmed in joint statement

Hsu and Lee have since issued a joint statement, which was posted on Hsu's Instagram Stories.

Screenshot from Vivian Hsu's Instagram

They wrote:

"Life is a journey where learning never stops. We are thankful for the sacrifices and growth that we've made in the nine plus years.

We gave our best efforts, but couldn't overcome the differences between the two of us.

After careful consideration and communication, we made the amicable decision to end our marriage.

This is what we feel is the most difficult, yet suitable arrangement for the both of us."

They added that they will both focus their energies on bringing up their son, and that neither party will respond to further requests for comment on the split.

Ups and downs

According to a 2018 report by Yahoo Taiwan, Lee was once in NT$6.6 billion (S$281.6 million) debt, but managed to find investors to fund him.

He denied that Hsu returned to showbiz to earn money to pay off his debts, but shared that she was a big source of moral support.

In 2021, Hsu was accused of being involved in the Wang Leehom cheating scandal, which she denied.

