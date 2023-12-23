Man, 28, who drove against traffic & allegedly hit 2 vehicles along TPE did another hit-&-run at Lentor

An individual driving against traffic along the Tampines Expressway (TPE) fled the scene after allegedly hitting two vehicles.

The same individual was allegedly involved in a second hit-and-run incident along Lentor Avenue.

A total of three people were injured and conveyed to the hospital while a 28-year-old man was subsequently arrested.

Allegedly involved in two hit-and-runs

The man was driving the car in the opposite direction along TPE towards the Pan Island Expressway after the Jalan Kayu exit at around 11:35pm on Dec. 14, 2023.

He allegedly hit two vehicles, resulting in one person conveyed to the hospital.

The man then got into another road traffic incident involving a motorcycle and a bus along Lentor Avenue towards the TPE exit, the police told 8World News and The Straits Times.

Like the TPE incident, the man allegedly fled the scene after the Lentor Avenue incident, which saw two people conveyed to the hospital.

The police tracked the car down and arrested the man at Lentor Avenue for allegedly driving against the flow of traffic, drink driving and being involved in a hit-and-run accident.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image from SG Road Vigilante - SGRV/Facebook