Car seen driving against traffic along TPE allegedly involved in accident with 2 vehicles

A car that was driving against traffic along the Tampines Expressway (TPE) allegedly hit two other vehicles and fled the scene.

As a result, one person was conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in response to Mothership's queries.

Car allegedly hit two other vehicles

The SCDF said they were alerted to the incident along TPE towards the Pan Island Expressway at around 11:35pm on Dec. 14, 2023.

A video shared on SG Road Vigilante's Facebook page showed the car going in the opposite direction, approaching the vehicle with the dashcam.

The video then showed, further down the road, two vehicles — a white sedan and an SUV — had stopped along the outermost lane, and their hazard lines were switched on.

The uploader speculated that the car which drove against traffic was involved in an accident with the other two vehicles.

You can watch the video below:

Top image from SG Road Vigilante - SGRV/Facebook