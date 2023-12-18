Taylor Sheesh 'The Errors Tour' coming to S'pore Hard Rock Cafe on Mar. 16, 2024

Filipina drag queen Taylor Sheesh is coming to Singapore on Mar. 16, 2024.

Known for professionally "impersonating" American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift since 2017, this will mark Sheesh's first public appearance in Singapore.

She was previously in Singapore in November 2023 to perform at Marina Bay Sands for a private event.

The original Taylor Swift is set to come to Singapore in the first week of March 2024.

The Errors Tour

Named "The Errors Tour" as a tribute to Swift's "Eras Tour", also happening in Singapore next March, Sheesh's performance will be for one night only at Singapore's Hard Rock Cafe.

The restaurant is a live music and dining venue where customers can expect to dine while enjoying Sheesh's performance.

She will perform on Mar. 16, 2024, from 10:30pm to 3am.

The night will start with a 30-minute opening karaoke party with Sabrina Carpenter's songs before Sheesh performs until 12:45am.

Afterwards, fans can join in on the fun with the Taylor Swift karaoke party until the end of the event.

Tickets information

Tickets are priced from S$42 to S$125 for VIP tickets.

Super Early Bird Standard — S$42.00

Super Early Bird VIP — S$115.00

Early Bird Standard — S$47.50

Early Bird VIP — S$125.00

VIP ticket perks include a meet-and-greet session with Sheesh before the concert as well as priority access to the venue.

You will also get three friendship bracelets with the VIP tickets.

Tickets are now available via Peatix, while table reservations for the day will be available soon.

Top photos from Peatix and @heymacyou/X