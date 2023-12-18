Back

Taylor Sheesh 'The Errors Tour' coming to S'pore Hard Rock Cafe on Mar. 16, 2024

Get ready for Sheesh.

Khine Zin Htet | December 18, 2023, 10:48 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Filipina drag queen Taylor Sheesh is coming to Singapore on Mar. 16, 2024.

Known for professionally "impersonating" American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift since 2017, this will mark Sheesh's first public appearance in Singapore.

She was previously in Singapore in November 2023 to perform at Marina Bay Sands for a private event.

The original Taylor Swift is set to come to Singapore in the first week of March 2024.

The Errors Tour

Named "The Errors Tour" as a tribute to Swift's "Eras Tour", also happening in Singapore next March, Sheesh's performance will be for one night only at Singapore's Hard Rock Cafe.

The restaurant is a live music and dining venue where customers can expect to dine while enjoying Sheesh's performance.

She will perform on Mar. 16, 2024, from 10:30pm to 3am.

The night will start with a 30-minute opening karaoke party with Sabrina Carpenter's songs before Sheesh performs until 12:45am.

Afterwards, fans can join in on the fun with the Taylor Swift karaoke party until the end of the event.

Tickets information

Tickets are priced from S$42 to S$125 for VIP tickets.

  • Super Early Bird Standard — S$42.00

  • Super Early Bird VIP — S$115.00

  • Early Bird Standard — S$47.50

  • Early Bird VIP — S$125.00

VIP ticket perks include a meet-and-greet session with Sheesh before the concert as well as priority access to the venue.

You will also get three friendship bracelets with the VIP tickets.

Tickets are now available via Peatix, while table reservations for the day will be available soon.

Top photos from Peatix and @heymacyou/X

S'pore woman, 43, rolls out of Transtar bus with luggage, driver, 44, arrested

Her arm was trapped when the bus driver abruptly closed the door. She rolled out of the bus when the bus drove off.

December 18, 2023, 09:58 AM

Donkey Kong section of USJ Super Nintendo World to open in Spring 2024

Banana slamma.

December 17, 2023, 11:02 PM

S'porean actor Joel Choo, 29, marries girlfriend of 10 years

Congratulations.

December 17, 2023, 10:31 PM

S'pore woman asked to leave bus for carrying 'durians', throws 'durians' out of bus instead

If it's your first time convicted in court for littering from a vehicle, it can get you up to a S$50,000 fine, a year in jail or both.

December 17, 2023, 08:57 PM

S'porean ex-pop star Stella Huang, 43, expecting 1st child with new husband

She has an 11-year-old son from her previous marriage.

December 17, 2023, 07:37 PM

Hong Kong veteran actor Benz Hui's daughter Charmaine Hui, 26, marries S'porean man, 28

The couple will be holding another wedding banquet in Singapore.

December 17, 2023, 06:51 PM

Motorcyclist, 28, who died in Woodlands Road 7-vehicle accident, was married exactly 2 months ago

He was a mechanic who worked nearby the scene.

December 17, 2023, 05:47 PM

PM Lee meets Japan PM Fumio Kishida for 5th time in 2 years

PM Lee and Kishida reaffirmed the “longstanding and excellent” relations between Singapore and Japan.

December 17, 2023, 04:45 PM

Hong Kong actors Kenneth Ma & Roxanne Tong are married

Happily ever after.

December 17, 2023, 04:23 PM

S'pore neighbour knocks on Beo Crescent HDB flat wall day & night for 2 years until 8cm hole appears

A couple in their 60s said they called the police on the neighbour at least 30 times.

December 17, 2023, 02:52 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.