Taylor Sheesh brings house down at Marina Bay Sands performing Taylor Swift's songs

Filipina drag queen Taylor Sheesh brought the house down at Marina Bay Sands with her rendition of Taylor Swift's hit songs.

In a TikTok posted on Nov. 21, Sheesh was seen strutting onto stage in a bedazzling blue sequin top and skirt as she lip-synced to Taylor Swift's "Style".

The TikTok user confirmed in the comments section that Sheesh was performing at a private event in Singapore.

Tribute act well-received

Sheesh, 28, whose real name is John Mac Lane Coronel, has been professionally impersonating American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift since 2017.

When Taylor Swift announced The Eras Tour earlier in 2023, many Filipino fans were left disappointed as Swift did not include the Philippines in her Asia leg in 2024.

Subsequently, Coronel went viral in May 2023 for her performances as Sheesh at a shopping mall in Quezon City near Manila, where thousands of die-hard Taylor Swift Filipina fans showed up to catch the performance.

Previously working a call-centre worker, Coronel quit to pursue drag full-time as Sheesh following her rise to fame, and has been touring the Philippines ever since.

Bringing the Swiftie craze to MBS

In another TikTok, Sheesh was seen strutting in Swift's iconic one-legged catsuit and mimicking the pop star's dance moves and mannerism.

The audience could be seen singing along with Sheesh and cheering her on as she performed her choreography.

Sheesh's first international gig

On her official Twitter account, Mac tweeted:

My first international gig! 💖🌎 Naunahan pa kita @taylorswift13 makapunta sa Singapore. 😤 pic.twitter.com/8rkFTNzNqS — Mac (Taylor Sheesh) (@heymacyou) November 21, 2023

Translated to English, the text read: "My first international gig! I even beat you @taylorswift13 to Singapore."

Coronel also posted multiple Instagram Stories on Nov. 21 of the MBS performance venue.

Top image via @heymacyou and @hagridmonster / Twitter