Python spotted in ceiling at Toast Box Rail Mall outlet, store closed for 1.5 hours

Patrons were treated to an unwanted sight on Dec. 9 when a ceiling panel dropped in the Toast Box outlet at Rail Mall, revealing a python hiding in the rafters.

According to a Toast Box spokesperson, the incident took place at approximately 8:45am and resulted in the store being closed temporarily.

All customers were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Python appeared from the ceiling

A post by user Raven Qiu on the "Complaint Singapore" Facebook page on Dec. 10, indicated that the python's appearance was preceded by a ceiling panel falling to the ground.

When diners moved aside to avoid the falling panel, that's when the python appeared in the hole in the ceiling.

Qiu shared a photo depicting a gaping hole in the ceiling of the store, through which the coiled body of a large python can be seen.

It was not known how the reptile got up there.

Customers were asked to leave the shop while the python situation was being handled.

"The authorities came and told the diners and the rest [of the people] inside to leave, while waiting for the backup professional snake catcher to come, [as an additional] safety precaution measure," she wrote.

Ceiling had been patched up

Mothership paid a visit to the outlet on Dec. 10 at about 6:45pm and observed that some repairs had been done to the ceiling along the left wall of the store.

A temporary ceiling panel had been installed, purportedly to patch up the hole in the ceiling, in front of an air-conditioning unit.

Python could not be located: Toast Box

In response to Mothership's enquiries, a Toast Box spokesperson said that all customers were safely evacuated from the store following the incident at 8:45am, and no injuries were sustained.

The store was then temporarily closed for about one and a half hours.

Toast Box contacted a professional snake control service, which arrived at 9:20am.

The team inspected the premises, including the ceiling, dining area, and kitchen.

However, at the time of their arrival, the python could not be located, the spokesperson said.

The chain added that they have informed Rail Mall's management about the incident and are working closely with them to ensure the safety and security of their customers and staff.

A professional team was also engaged to patch up the ceiling, while staff sanitised the affected areas and cleaned the entire store following the incident.

The store was reopened for business at 10:30am the same morning.

"We would like to once again express our gratitude for the patience and understanding of our customers during this incident," the spokesperson said.

Python sightings

Pythons have adapted well to an urbanised Singapore and have been spotted inside drain pipes and canals before.

They also play an important role in keeping the population of pests, such as rodents, low, according to the National Parks’ Board (NParks).

Previously, an NParks rescuer shared that the animals spotted in urban areas provide insight about the environment we live in.

For instance, sighting a python can mean the area is infested with rats.

