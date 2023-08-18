Back

NParks officer gently handles baby python on MBS boardwalk & educates public about snakes during rescue

The python was relocated to a forested area.

Zi Shan Kow | August 18, 2023, 05:34 PM

Some eagle-eyed members of the public spot a juvenile python along the boardwalk at Marine Bay Sands on Aug. 8 evening.

The discovery led to some concerns and one friendly National Parks Board (NParks) officer was activated to remove the snake from the boardwalk.

The rescue was captured by onlookers and a video was shared by TikTok user @khyroul.

Baby python spotted at MBS

The incident took place near Red Dot Design Museum.

The TikTok user shared that the python had drew the attention of the people in the area and caused some "panic".

There were also some children playing in the area, they added.

Less than a metre long, the reticulated python was coiled around what appears to be a dustbin lid.

The NParks officer, named Joe, could be seen putting on a pair of black gloves and a headlamp, with a container for securing the animal at the ready.

In the video, Joe appeared to be fascinated by the fact that the small snake was spotted in such low visibility conditions.

He asked with a smile: "How did y'all even spot?"

Conducted public education about python during rescue

During the rescue, Joe handled the snake gently while cheerily fielding questions about the snake from curious bystanders.

He shared that the snake is a Reticulated python, which mostly feeds on rats.

It took him several attempts to guide the snake into the container, as it evaded him and squirmed away from the opening repeatedly.

When one onlooker commented about this sight, Joe kindly shared the juvenile python's perspective: "It's worried mah, it's scared, don't know what's going on mah."

After successfully capturing the snake, he dropped a nugget of wisdom about nature:

"The animals you see in your environment will actually tell you a lot about your environment.

If you see a tree snake, usually they are after house lizards and all.

If you see a black spitting cobra, which everybody is so afraid of, usually they are after frogs, toads -- they love toads.

And then if you see a python, usually will have rats."

The whole rescue process took about two minutes in total.

Several TikTok users appreciated Joe for being calm and gentle to the snake during the rescue.

NParks shared with Mothership that the reptile was relocated to a forested area.

Reticulated pythons in Singapore

Reticulated pythons are a native species in Singapore that can grow over nine metres in length.

They are non-venomous constrictors.

Sometimes spotted in urban areas, they play an important role in keeping the population of pests, such as rodents, low.

Pythons are shy creatures that will typically try to slither away, and will not attack unless disturbed or provoked.

"If members of the public encounter a snake in a public area, they should observe from a safe distance, stay calm and back away slowly, giving it space to retreat," shared NParks group director of wildlife management Ryan Lee.

The snake should be left alone, especially if it is in its natural habitat.

Members of the public can call the NParks helpline at 1800 476 1600 or the Acres 24-hour wildlife rescue hotline 9783 7782 if assistance is required.

Top images via @khyroul/TikTok.

