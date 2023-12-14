Back

Pandas Jia Jia & Kai Kai taking a break from babymaking next year

Mother Jia Jia deserves a break.

Amber Tay | December 14, 2023, 12:09 AM

River Wonders' pandas, Jia Jia and Kai Kai, will be taking a break from breeding next year.

This gives mother Jia Jia a well-earned rest from "being a very busy and very capable mother" for the last two-and-a-half years, said Cheng Wen-Haur, the Deputy CEO Life Sciences and Operations and Chief Life Sciences Officer of Mandai Wildlife Group, during Le Le's farewell event on Dec. 13.

Try again in 2025

According to Cheng, they are hoping that Jia Jia and Kai Kai will have a second chance at successful breeding.

He told Mothership, "We will try to let Kai Kai see if he can breed naturally".

Before, Le Le was born through artificial insemination after seven tries.

In preparation for this mating attempt, panda care team keepers will get Kai Kai to continue his hind leg strengthening exercises so he will be able to mate with Jia Jia naturally.

However, this will only be from 2025 onwards, when they will continue to have discussions with China panda experts to see if they will have another window period to continue breeding the two pandas.

Bye Bye, Le Le!

Panda cubs that are born in Singapore will return to China after the age of four unless the loan time is extended, due to the terms of Chinese panda loan agreements.

Cubs that are born on foreign soil usually return to China after two years.

Le Le is no exception, having just turned two years old on Aug. 14, 2023.

Jia Jia and Kai Kai are also set to return to China in 2027.

Top image via Mandai Wildlife Reserve

